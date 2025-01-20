Warriors Announce Draymond Green Injury Update Before Celtics Game
The Golden State Warriors successfully built a dynasty by building around superstar point guard Steph Curry, pairing him with one of the most underappreciated forwards of all time.
Four-time NBA champion and All-Star forward Draymond Green has consistently been Curry's most reliable teammate through their prime years. Green, 34, has never been Steph's right-hand man on offense, but the 2016-17 NBA Defensive Player of the Year has always done the dirty work.
Green's temper and personality have overshadowed how great of a basketball player he is, and the Warriors certainly miss his presence on the court when he is sidelined.
Unfortunately for the Warriors, they will be testing that after Green suffered a left calf strain against the Washington Wizards on Saturday. The Warriors have released an update on Green's injury.
Via Warriors PR: "INJURY UPDATE: Draymond Green, who exited Saturday’s game against the Wizards with 9:00 minutes remaining in the first quarter due to a strained left calf, underwent an MRI yesterday. The MRI confirmed that Green suffered a mild calf strain. He will be re-evaluated in one week."
The Warriors host the Boston Celtics on Monday, as Green has already been ruled out against the defending champs due to this new calf injury.
Golden State is 3-4 with Green sidelined this season, and will likely have a tough time in Monday's 2022 Finals rematch without their brute enforcer on the court.
The Warriors also face the Sacramento Kings, Chicago Bulls, and Los Angeles Lakers this week, likely having to play without their four-time All-Star forward in each of them.
