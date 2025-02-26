Warriors Announce Roster Move Before Hornets Game
Since trading for six-time All-Star Jimmy Butler, the Golden State Warriors have been one of the top teams in the NBA, winning five of their last six games. While their new star trio of Butler, Steph Curry, and Draymond Green should be enough to win a championship, their depth has left much to be desired.
To find a possible solution to their depth issue, the Warriors have turned to the NBL to get international talent to bring in. The Warriors have officially announced their signing of Australian guard Taran Armstrong before facing the Charlotte Hornets on Tuesday.
"The Golden State Warriors have signed guard Taran Armstrong to a two-way contract, it was announced today.
Armstrong saw action in 42 career games over two seasons with the Cairns Taipans of the National Basketball League (Australia), averaging 12.0 points, 4.3 rebounds and 3.6 assists in 25.4 minutes. He averaged 17.2 points, 4.6 rebounds and 4.7 assists on 29.8 minutes, while shooting 46.1% from the field and 25.1% from three-point range during the 2024-25 season (19 games).
The 23-year-old native of Australia was unselected in the 2024 NBA Draft out of California Baptist, where he appeared in 59 games with the Lancers over the span of two seasons, averaging 10.9 points, 4.8 rebounds and 5.6 assists in 30.7 minutes. He was named the Western Atlantic Conference Freshman of the Year following the 2021-22 season, becoming the first player in California Baptist history to earn the honor.
Armstrong will wear #1 for the Warriors," via Warriors PR
Armstrong is a 6-foot-6 point guard who will play a huge role with the Warriors' G League affiliate in Santa Cruz while he gets comfortable at the NBA level but is a very talented player who could be a difference-maker at the next level.
