Warriors Fans React to Steve Kerr's Major Starting Lineup Change
The Golden State Warriors are playing their third NBA preseason game on Friday evening against the Detroit Pistons. Looking to stay perfect, Golden State enters this game a perfect 2-0 in preseason after wins over the LA Clippers and Sacramento Kings.
Warriors head coach Steve Kerr went with a different starting lineup for the first two games of preseason, and has again changed his lineup for this game against the Detroit Pistons.
Going with a three-guard small ball lineup, Kerr is starting Steph Curry, Moses Moody, Gary Payton II, Kyle Anderson, and Draymond Green per Anthony Slater of The Athletic.
This is a very small lineup that Warriors fans have have been reacting to on X.
Via @Efeso1001: "This is a lineup where Mo will have an opportunity hope he shines in that 2 guard spot with this spacing tho will be tough….but defense should be excellent"
Via @babyfacedubs: "WHAT AM I WITNESSING RIGHT NOW??? WHAT KIDN IF LINEUP IS THIS"
Via @GS_f0rL1f3: "Moody W but another 3 guard lineup"
Via @chromegsw: "We couldn’t guard sabonis last game so we’re going to go even smaller Kerr is something"
Via @YC_0015: "Experimenting is fine but GP2 and Moody in the starting lineup, very small lineup man"
Via @BobMcMillan8: "Ok this is disgusting lol but at least moody is starting"
The Warriors and Pistons will tip-off at 5:30 PM PT at Chase Center. Kerr explained his reasoning for this lineup before the game:
It will be interesting to see how this small lineup works with three guards and Green at center.
