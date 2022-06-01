Warriors Game One Injury Report Officially Revealed

With the NBA Finals just one day away, the Golden State Warriors may be on the verge of getting some major reinforcements. Steve Kerr announced that injured role players Gary Payton II, Otto Porter Jr., and Andre Iguodala each participated in a full-contact practice, and will be listed as questionable for Game 1 of the NBA Finals.

When asked about his three injured players, Steve Kerr said during Wednesday's media session that "All three will be questionable, all three took part in our brief scrimmage today, and we'll see how they turn up tomorrow. But it was a good sign that all three were able to have contact today."

Kerr had indicated earlier in the week that this contact scrimmage would reveal more about the availability of each player, so the fact that he seemed to reveal good results from that scrimmage, along with none of the three players being ruled out yet, indicates that a return could be on the horizon for all three. It will likely not be until shortly before game time on Thursday that each player will receive an official status, but based upon Kerr's report, it seems increasingly possible that each player will indeed be available at some point during the NBA Finals.

The Golden State Warriors and Boston Celtics are set to tip-off at 6:00 PST on Thursday evening in San Francisco.

