Warriors GM Reveals Team's Big Change Without Klay Thompson
For over a decade, Klay Thompson was a focal point of the Golden State Warriors offense. Now, the team has to find a way to create their free-flowing offense without him. Warriors GM Mike Dunleavy Jr. believes he has the solution.
During a broadcast on Friday's NBC Sports Bay Area, Dunleavy spoke about how he expects the team to change without Klay Thompson. In Dunleavey's eyes, the Warriors will be distributing three-point shots across the whole team. However, the team as a whole is going to get way more threes up this season compared to last season, regardless of whether or not they're falling.
"There's going to be nights where they are, and we hope there are more nights where they are than they aren't," Dunleavy said about threes falling. "And as I said, last time I checked, the threes count more than the twos, so the more of those that we can get up, especially with the shooters we have, we want to do. I would say with Klay departing, the last few years with Klay and Steph, there's so much focus on getting them shots, and rightfully so."
Now that Klay Thompson is gone, Mike Dunleavy Jr. wants the entire team to get up threes. The approach now is to spread the wealth.
"But in this scenario, with Klay out and just Steph there, let's look for everyone now and I think that's going to be our approach," Dunleavy said. "We've got a bunch of guys who can get it up. And as long as they're good shots, good rhythm, and created the right way, we want to take them."
Dunleavy's idea sounds great in theory, but hopefully, the Warriors can actually maintain a high three-point percentage. Otherwise, that strategy could go bad, very quickly.
