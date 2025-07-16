Warriors Legend Makes Bold Jonathan Kuminga Statement
The Golden State Warriors have watched several teams around the Western Conference improve drastically this offseason, from the Houston Rockets landing Kevin Durant to the Los Angeles Clippers adding Bradley Beal and John Collins. For the Warriors, they haven't done anything, as it appears a lot of their moves weigh heavily on the outcome of Jonathan Kuminga.
It seemed as though late in the season that Kuminga was gone for sure, especially after Steve Kerr benched him at the end of the season. However, his performance against the Minnesota Timberwolves was encouraging, and a lack of market could mean a return to Golden State makes more sense. If he does return, a Warriors legend sees him succeeding in a unique role.
"If Kuminga is 1st Team All-Defense...everything else gonna be cool," ex-Warriors star Baron Davis shared on Podcast P with Paul George. George and Davis were talking about how championship teams in the past had those X-factor guys, with the Boston Celtics having Derrick White in 2024. For Golden State to become a contender, Davis wants to see Kuminga fill that role.
While Kuminga might have the tools to be an elite defender, he hasn't exactly displayed that to begin his career. Looking at advanced stats, Kuminga boasts a negative career defensive box plus-minus, while never being a player who forces turnovers.
Going from not receiving All-Defensive votes to becoming a First Team All-Defensive type defender would be a massive jump, but crazier things have happened. Regardless, Golden State has to find a way to bring Kuminga back in order to make this happen.
Related Articles
New Report on Warriors' Failed Offer for Bradley Beal
NBA Fans React to Warriors' Unexpected Decision for Key Player
Warriors Player's Interesting Jonathan Kuminga Statement Amid Trade Reports