Warriors Make Starting Lineup Change vs OKC Thunder
The Golden State Warriors are a team searching for answers right now. In the midst of searching, the team believes they found a solution for a stretch big in 24-year-old rookie Quinten Post.
Steve Kerr seems to have so much faith in Post's ability, that he's actually going to be starting him alongside Steph Curry on Wednesday night in a big game against the Oklahoma City Thunder.
Against the Thunder, Golden State will be starting: Andrew Wiggins, Gary Payton II, Quinten Post, Buddy Hield, and Steph Curry. It will be the first start in Post's NBA career.
Before the game, Warriors head coach Steve Kerr hinted that he would start Post alongside Curry.
“He’s in consideration for sure," Kerr said. "I’m trying to set a record this year for the most starting lineups by any coach ever.”
Through the eight games Post has played with the Warriors this season, he's averaged 7.5 points, 2.5 rebounds, and 1.6 assists on 45/38/100 shooting from the field. Coach Kerr previously said that he loves the idea of playing Curry with a stretch big, so that's likely where the idea came from.
While the Warriors have been linked to trading for Chicago Bulls big man Nikola Vucevic, they seem to really hope that Post could be a suitable substitute.
The Golden State Warriors face off against the Oklahoma City Thunder at 10:00 p.m. EST on Wednesday.
Related Articles
NBA Trade Idea Sends Former 2x All-Star to Golden State Warriors
WNBA Star Goes Viral With Caitlin Clark, Steph Curry Statement