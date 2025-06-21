Inside The Warriors

Warriors Predicted To Move Off Key Starter This Offseason

Bleacher Report predicts the Golden State Warriors to move off a key starter this offseason

Oct 25, 2022; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Golden State Warriors guard Moses Moody (4), forward Jonathan Kuminga (00) and forward Draymond Green (23) against the Phoenix Suns at Footprint Center. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images
Plenty of change is expected this NBA offseason, with the Memphis Grizzlies having already started that off after they traded away Desmond Bane to the Orlando Magic. As for the Golden State Warriors, they might not be done making moves after trading for Jimmy Butler at the trade deadline this season.

A major headline around the team is the future of Jonathan Kuminga, as there's no telling whether or not the team will opt to bring him back or send him off in a sign-and-trade deal. However, according to Bleacher Report, they believe that the team will move off a key starter this offseason.

Bleacher Report predicted the Warriors to move off Moses Moody this offseason in a recent piece on the one player most likely to be moved on each team. Here's what they had to say about Golden State moving off Moody.

"Moses Moody slots into Kuminga's place for now. His contract (three years, $37.5 million) is eminently digestible for a three-and-D wing, and if the playoffs are any indication, he still doesn't have the full trust of Warriors head coach Steve Kerr," Dan Favale wrote.

May 14, 2025; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; Golden State Warriors guard Moses Moody (4) drives to the basket past Minnesota Timberwolves guard Mike Conley (10) in the second half during game five of the second round for the 2025 NBA Playoffs at Target Center. Mandatory Credit: Jesse Johnson-Imagn Images / Jesse Johnson-Imagn Images

"It isn't clear how much standalone value Moody will have if the Dubs shop him. But he's young and cheap enough for teams to envision evolution in a more prominent role, and Golden State has other assets to attach if the right target comes along," he added.

The Warriors could make a splash by combining Moody and Kuminga in a trade if the team wants to add another star alongside Steph Curry.

Liam Willerup
LIAM WILLERUP

A 2024 graduate of the University of Miami, Liam spent several years covering the University’s football and basketball teams. An avid basketball fan, you can find Liam on X @theleftyliam where he’s constantly sharing his thoughts.

