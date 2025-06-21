Warriors Predicted To Move Off Key Starter This Offseason
Plenty of change is expected this NBA offseason, with the Memphis Grizzlies having already started that off after they traded away Desmond Bane to the Orlando Magic. As for the Golden State Warriors, they might not be done making moves after trading for Jimmy Butler at the trade deadline this season.
A major headline around the team is the future of Jonathan Kuminga, as there's no telling whether or not the team will opt to bring him back or send him off in a sign-and-trade deal. However, according to Bleacher Report, they believe that the team will move off a key starter this offseason.
Bleacher Report predicted the Warriors to move off Moses Moody this offseason in a recent piece on the one player most likely to be moved on each team. Here's what they had to say about Golden State moving off Moody.
"Moses Moody slots into Kuminga's place for now. His contract (three years, $37.5 million) is eminently digestible for a three-and-D wing, and if the playoffs are any indication, he still doesn't have the full trust of Warriors head coach Steve Kerr," Dan Favale wrote.
"It isn't clear how much standalone value Moody will have if the Dubs shop him. But he's young and cheap enough for teams to envision evolution in a more prominent role, and Golden State has other assets to attach if the right target comes along," he added.
The Warriors could make a splash by combining Moody and Kuminga in a trade if the team wants to add another star alongside Steph Curry.
