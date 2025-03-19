Warriors Star Breaks Silence on Injury Return After Bucks Game
The Golden State Warriors have been one of the NBA's hottest teams since the All-Star break, but they haven't been fully healthy.
On Tuesday night against the Milwaukee Bucks, they became one step closer to finally competing at full strength. While the team missed Steph Curry due to resting his back, Brandin Podziemski returned after a five-game absence.
After the team's shocking win against the Milwaukee Bucks, Podziemski opened up about his return to the court. Even though he returned, Podziemski doesn't have full confidence in his defense after a back injury.
“I could tell I’m not 100% kind of defensively because it's like a nervous feeling when you come back from something with your back," Podziemski said. "Every movement you make kind of goes through your back."
Regardless of how cautious Podziemski is after his immediate return from injury, his teammate's ability to set him up on the court is something that can bring trust in his own game.
"Just being able to trust myself with different movements that I’m accustomed to making is something that I was trying to get," Podziemski said. "Teammates did a good job of setting me up for two open shots, I didn't have to move much.”
After defeating the Milwaukee Bucks, the Warriors have a string of games coming up to let Podziemski ease into things. Golden State won't face a team with a winning record until April 1 against the Memphis Grizzlies.
