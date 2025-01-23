Warriors Starter Ruled OUT vs Kings
The Golden State Warriors entered their Wednesday night contest against the Sacramento Kings knowing both teams needed the win for positioning in the current Western Conference playoff picture. Two rivals that have faced off against one another in big games over the years, the stage was set for an entertaining matchup in Sacramento.
With injuries and poor play being a theme with the Warriors over their recent stretch of games, head coach Steve Kerr opted for a starting lineup of Stephen Curry, Buddy Hield, Gary Payton II, Andrew Wiggins, and Kevon Looney. In the midst of a close contest, the Warriors received news that one of their starters would have to sit for the remainder of the game.
Kevon Looney will not return to the contest after his prior illness rules him out. One of the top rebounders in the NBA, Looney's presence on the glass makes a difference, especially when facing an elite rebounder like Sacramento's Domantas Sabonis.
Tonight was just the sixth start of the season for Looney, who is on track for his least amount of starts with Golden State since the 2019-20 season. Despite that and averaging just over 16 minutes a night, Looney ranks Top 15 in the NBA in offensive rebounds per game.
Looking ahead for Golden State, they'll travel back to San Francisco for the second night of their back-to-back as they host the Chicago Bulls.
Related Articles
NBA Trade Idea Sends Former 2x All-Star to Golden State Warriors
WNBA Star Goes Viral With Caitlin Clark, Steph Curry Statement