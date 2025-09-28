What Al Horford's Agreement With Warriors Means for Jonathan Kuminga
The Golden State Warriors are heading into a pivotal week for their long and quiet offseason. As teams around the Western Conference, like the Denver Nuggets, Houston Rockets, and Los Angeles Clippers, have made significant improvements, the Warriors have not made a move due to the Jonathan Kuminga situation.
While it isn't official or signed, ESPN's Shams Charania reported on Sunday that Al Horford has agreed to terms with the Warriors on a multi-year deal, which will be signed once a decision is made for Kuminga. A move that had been rumored for weeks now, Charania's reporting makes it solidified. However, what does this mean for Kuminga?
The Pressure Is On Kuminga
October 1st, which is this upcoming Wednesday, is the deadline for Kuminga to accept or decline the qualifying offer from the Warriors. Golden State can opt to extend that deadline, but with the announcement of Horford adding pressure, that seems very unlikely.
In addition, ClutchPoints' Brett Siegel reports that the Warriors' offers for Kuminga have not changed as of today. Those offers on the table consist of two and three-year offers, with the team option continuing to be viewed as a focal point for the Warriors in these negotiations.
However, according to Kuminga's agent, Aaron Turner, through media appearances earlier in September, the team option isn't necessary as long as the financials are adequate to account for that.
On top of the Horford report, Siegel also reported that De'Anthony Melton's deal is confirmed, with the Kuminga deal still being the holdup. However, Gary Payton II and Seth Curry have also been rumored, and could be reported in a similar fashion to Melton and Horford sometime this week, even before Kuminga's decision.
While Kuminga's decision will determine the direction of the franchise going forward, whether he's on a qualifying deal or a contract that can be moved, the team can't wait any longer. Preseason is set to begin in early October, and media day is set for Monday, with just over half the roster spaces filled.
Kuminga is a talented player and has produced when put in the right situations, but the Warriors can't allow him to be the reason that they can't field a competitive roster to chase another title with Steph Curry still playing at a high level.
A decision can be made before the October 1st deadline, but Kuminga's camp has shown no urgency in these negotiations and could very well take this to the clock striking zero.