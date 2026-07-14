Potential Warriors Wing Target Signs Bargain Contract with Lakers

The Golden State Warriors could use one more quality wing with Jimmy Butler and Moses Moody out indefinitely with knee injuries, and they let a division rival get one of the best ones left on the free-agent market.

The Lakers signed Ziaire Williams to a one-year, $3 million deal on Monday, per ESPN's Shams Charania.

That's a veteran minimum contract for Williams, whose cap hit will be $2.4 million.

Williams was my favorite remaining free-agent target for the Warriors aside from LeBron James.

I had speculated that he'd want more than a veteran minimum contract. The fact that the Lakers got him with one is a bargain.

Remaining Free-Agent Wings

What makes Williams intriguing is his length (6'9") and defense. His offensive game is limited, which is why he had to take a minimum contract. But he will provide value defensively, which is more than most of the remaining free agents can say.

Bruce Brown has a reputation for being a good wing defender, and he remains a free agent. But according to Dunks and Threes' EPM, he was a slightly below-average defender last season as well as a very poor offensive player.

The wing that the Warriors will most likely explore signing is DeMar DeRozan.

The six-time All-Star will never be mistaken for a good defender, as his 2025-26 Defensive EPM was in the 1st percentile. He does make up for some of that defense with a high-scoring, low-turnover offensive game that will provide value for any team.

My guess is if DeRozan and James sign elsewhere, the Warriors will play the "well, at least we tried to improve" card and go into the season without another proven wing. They'll try to survive with Gui Santos playing major minutes at the 3 and Yaxel Lendeborg also spending some time there despite being a more natural 4.

Dubs Should Go After Murphy More Aggressively

If the Warriors miss on James, they'll need someone to help Stephen Curry on the offensive end.

Their best bet is trading for Trey Murphy III.

The two trades that could make sense are a) Porzingis, salary filler and lots of draft capital for Murphy OR b) Butler and lots of draft capital for Murphy and Dejounte Murray.

I'd prefer that the Warriors trade Porzingis if the draft capital requested is about the same.

In any event, the issue is the Warriors don't seem to have the conviction to make a big trade that could backfire.

Murphy might cost three unprotected first-round picks. It's dangerous to make that move, especially with the age of Curry (38).

Some would say it's a reckless move, but if Murphy fits in perfectly with his three-level scoring and defensive potential, he could make the Warriors contenders.