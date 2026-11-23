The Golden State Warriors survived a rock fight with the Boston Celtics on Sunday, winning 88-87 at Chase Center.

The Dubs (9-8) snapped a five-game losing streak.

Jayson Tatum led all scorers with 27 points, but he went 0-of-7 in the second half. The Celtics (11-6) had just 12 fourth-quarter points.

Brandin Podziemski had a team-high 18 points.

Here are two takeaways from Sunday's game.

Green Responds to Haters with Talk and Play

Suns broadcaster Eddie Johnson and Draymond Green had a back-and-forth on X before the game that was essentially about Green's Hall of Fame worthiness.

The gist of what Johnson was arguing was that Green's impact as a player is weighed down enough by his lackluster offensive stats that he's not a true Hall of Fame player.

The basketball gods gave us the perfect script to remind everyone why Green's impact is often much larger than a box score can say.

Green was the biggest reason the Warriors held the Celtics to 87 points. And most importantly, he defended Jayson Tatum perfectly on the game's final possession, forcing a wild miss.

Green's final line of nine points, six rebounds and three assists simply didn't tell the story of his impact, which has been the case dozens of times over his Hall of Fame career.

Frankly, this is a very tired argument.

Green is arguably the best defensive player of his era. Green's net rating over the height of the Warriors dynasty was consistently elite, in large part because the Dubs had a much better defensive rating with him on the court.

He passes the defensive eye test over and over, whether it's guarding future Hall of Fame players like Tatum or quarterbacking the defense as a help defender.

Over the last two seasons, his impact has finally started to fade away, which has led to me questioning whether he should be an entrenched starter. But a) that doesn't take away from what he did for the vast majority of his career and b) he still has games like the play-in game against the Clippers last year in which his value can't be overstated.

Controversial Rule Almost Burns Warriors

With an 88-86 lead and 1:07 to go, Podz hit a dagger three that should have iced the game.

But as Baylor Scheierman was jumping past Podz's side, Podz hooked Scheierman's arm, supposedly with the intent to draw a four-point play.

The refs initially called the foul on Scheierman. But after a Celtics challenge, the call was overturned to an offensive foul that wiped out the basket even though all of the contact occurred well after Podz had released the shot.

I have two takeaways from this play:

1. Podz made a boneheaded decision in that spot. He does more "trick the refs" moves than any Warrior, and sometimes he gets calls to go his way. But he should throw that "trick" in the trash.

2. After the ball is released, the NBA should have a way to count the basket and have a foul after the play.

The Warriors held on, which makes this a much smaller story than it would have been.