Warriors Could Have Bigger Problem in LeBron Sweepstakes Than Weak Roster

The biggest problem in the Golden State Warriors' LeBron James pursuit is up for the debate.

ESPN's Shams Charania believes it's that the Warriors' roster isn't strong enough to lure James, and he believes that could be fixed by trading for Anthony Davis.

I was among many who questioned whether James would let the legacy discourse prevent him from joining the Warriors. Even though I think it would be silly for anyone to criticize James for his free-agency choice as a 41-year-old, some might say his legacy is negatively affected by teaming up with one of his greatest player rivals (Stephen Curry) on one of his biggest team rivals (Warriors).

But in recent days, it's occurred to me that the Warriors' biggest recruitment issue isn't what James has to lose with his decision.

Rather, it's what James has to gain.

To be clear, winning a title with any team would be special.

But a look at some of the teams that have gotten James buzz recently suggests he's being swayed by what winning with his new team would mean for him.

Rise of 76ers, Timberwolves Shows What James Is Valuing

If James were to help lead the Warriors to a championship, he would be revered, no doubt. But it would be the fifth championship in the Curry era. James would simply be part of a long list of major contributors to Warriors championships that includes Curry, Klay Thompson, Draymond Green, Kevin Durant, Andre Iguodala and several others.

If James were to help lead the 76ers to a championship, he would be part of their first title team since 1983.

If James were to help lead the Timberwolves to a championship, he would be part of their first title ever.

Winning in either place would be more special than winning in the Bay.

The 76ers have a complicated route to offer James a $6.7 million 2026-27 salary. The Wolves can offer James a portion of the $6.1 million taxpayer mid-level exception (they would have to salary-dump someone to offer him to full TMLE) .

Either offer is significantly less than what the Warriors can offer with non-taxpayer mid-level exception (up to $15 million).

James knows this, and yet he's linked to these teams anyway.

It's clear that money isn't James' biggest concern.

It's impossible to know what James wants most. Maybe he wants to go back to the Cavaliers or Heat for his last hurrah. Maybe he wants to joing the Nuggets because they arguably offer the best chance at a championship.

But I get the impression he's seriously considering the Sixers and Wolves because of how winning there would be perceived by the NBA world.