What Must The Wizards Do To Beat The Pelicans Tonight?

The Washington Wizards Are Ready For Round Two Vs. The New Orlean Pelicans. What Must They Do To Make Things Difficult For Brandon Ingram?

In their first matchup of the season, the New Orleans Pelicans got the best of the Washington Wizards in The District. This may have been one of the worst losses for the Wizards this season. Why do I say this?

The Pelicans will be without All Star F Zion Williamson as he recovers from a hamstring injury - USA Today

Because there were injuries all across the board for the pelicans, including All Star Forward Zion Williamson and Forward Brandon Ingram as well. They are by far the Pelicans best players who they lean upon heavily. Often times when teams are depleted in that way, it comes down to effort. It’s an effort thing as of who wins and loses. Who will have the most energy and put fourth the most effort in their desires to win?

How to Watch Washington Wizards vs. New Orleans Pelicans today:

Game Date: Jan 28, 2023

Game Time: 8:00 p.m. EST

TV: NBC Sports Washington, NBA League Pass

Stream: FuboTV

From: Smoothie King Arena in New Orleans, Louisiana

Injury Report

Here is the Injury Report and Projected Starters for both teams heading into tonight’s game. Projected Starters are subject to change and could be a game-time decision.

The Wizards will be without star forward Kristaps Porzingis who will be out on a week-to-week basis with an ankle injury. For the Pelicans, Zion Williamson (Hamstring), Dyson Daniels (Ankle) and E.J. Liddell (Foot) are out for tonight’s game vs. the Wizards.

Washington Wizards:

Kristaps Porzingis-OUT (Ankle)

New Orleans Pelicans:

Zion Williamson-OUT (Hamstring)

Dyson Daniels-OUT (Ankle)

E.J. Liddell-OUT (Knee)

Projected Starters

Washington Wizards:

Guards: Bradley Beal, Monte Morris

Forwards: Deni Avdija, Kyle Kuzma

Center: Daniel Gafford

New Orleans Pelicans:

Guards: CJ, McCollum, Brandon Ingram

Forwards: Trey Murphy III, Herbert Jones

Center: Jonas Valanciunas

The Bottom Line

The Wizards are looking for a bit of payback against the Pelicans. That loss they suffered from them previously was a tough matchup at the time as the Wizards were without Bradley Beal in the game. Look for Washington to get him going early in this game. He has not looked quite like himself since he returned from his hamstring injury. The team has leaned upon Kyle Kuzma for literally everything. Not having Kristaps Porzingis will be costly for the Wizards. However, if they can get Bradley Beal going offensively in this game, get him some easy buckets early on, then the Wizards should have no problem picking up a win in New Orleans tonight.