Wizards vs. Pelicans…Who’s In? Who Out?

WASHINGTON-The Washington Wizards are set for the first game of their four-game home stand. This game will be the first game of the season series between the two teams. New Orleans is currently third in the Western Conference with a 24-16 record. Washington has currently are on a two-game losing streak.

How to Watch Washington Wizards vs. New Orleans Pelicans today:

Game Date: Jan 9, 2023

Game Time: 7:00 p.m. EST

TV: NBC Sports Washington, NBA League Pass

Stream: FuboTV

From: Capital One Arena in Washington DC

Here is the Injury Report and Projected Starters for both teams heading into tonight’s game. Projected Starters are subject to change and could be a game-time decision.

For the Wizards, Bradley Beal (Hamstring) and Johnny Davis (Hip) are out with injuries. For The Pelicans, Zion Williamson (Hamstring) E.J. Liddell (ACL) and Brandon Ingram (Toe) are out with injuries. Larry Nance Jr (Shoulder) is probable for New Orleans tonight vs. the Wizards.

Projected Starter/Injury Report

Washington Wizards:

Guards: Corey Kispert, Monte Morris

Forwards: Kristaps Porzingis, Kyle Kuzma

Center: Daniel Gafford

New Orleans Pelicans:

Guards: CJ McCollum, Trey Murphy III

Forwards: Herbert Jones, Larry Nance Jr (GTD)

Center: Jonas Valanciunas

Injury Report

Washington Wizards:

Bradley Beal-OUT (Hamstring)

Johnny Davis-OUT (Hip)

New Orleans Pelicans:

Zion Williamson-OUT (Hamstring)

Brandon Ingram-OUT (Toe)

Larry Nance Jr-Probable (Shoulder)

EJ Liddell Jr.-OUT (ACL)

