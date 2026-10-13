Bilal Coulibaly Enters Final Week of Wizards Extension Talks with Newfound Momentum

The Washington Wizards play regular season basketball in eight days. That means just a day after the NBA tips off with a trio of marquee matchups spread between various high-profile contenders next Tuesday, everyone else will get the chance to put their money where their mouths are after weeks of firing off ambitious training camp quotes and attempted preseason strides.

Just about everyone- players with plenty to prove, executives eager to see their visions come to life on the court and fans desperate for stakes-filled basketball- is dying for next week's slew of debuts. The only exceptions, if there are any, have to be those running against a continually-ticking clock; that is, all of the 2023 NBA Draft prospects still awaiting fresh contract renewals over the next few days.

Oct 10, 2026; Washington, District of Columbia, USA; Washington Wizards guard Bilal Coulibaly (0) attempts to drive past Detroit Pistons forward Taurean Prince (12) during the fourth quarter at Capital One Arena. Mandatory Credit: Rafael Suanes-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Teams have until Monday, the day before the regular season's inception, to get their ducks in a row regarding long-term agreements with their still-blossoming prospects. And Bilal Coulibaly, much like numerous other draft classmates, remains empty-handed amidst a preseason showing that's finally taking some positive turns.

The Pressing Need to Locate Common Ground

The range that most analysts have expected, somewhere around a ~$15 million annual extension over the next four years, continues coming closer into focus with each passing deal inked. Just this past weekend, Golden State Warriors guard Brandin Podziemski signed for $110 million over five years, and he's developed enough as a playmaker, scorer and defender to warrant that $22 million AAV.

Just in: Golden State Warriors guard Brandin Podziemski has agreed to a five-year, $110 million fully guaranteed rookie-scale contract extension, agent Bill Duffy of WME Basketball tells ESPN. The deal includes a mutual option in the fifth year (2031-32) and a trade kicker. pic.twitter.com/yLwSmS1M2z — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) October 10, 2026

Coulibaly's range isn't nearly as much as star-caliber swings like Victor Wembanyama or Amen Thompson have attracted, but they've at least taken strides in translating some of their theoretical value onto the court. As impactful as he can be as an athletically-disruptive defender, he's just too far away as a shooter and halfcourt scorer to sign to anything gluttonous.

That slow precedent that he himself set was what made his third preseason showing so impressive. Following back-to-back appearances off Washington's bench in which he donated little aside from some energetic defensive activity, he finally broke out as a deserving reserve with 19 points on 3/3 shooting from behind the arc.

Très belle sortie de Bilal Coulibaly cette nuit : 19 points et 3 interceptions en 24 minutes ! 🔥🇫🇷



Il avait besoin de ça après un début de présaison très discret.



Les places ne seront pas données à Washington cette année, il faudra aller la chercher. Surtout en dernière année… — TrashTalk (@TrashTalk_fr) October 13, 2026

That outside success empowered the wing to maintain his aggression on the ball, where he asserted himself as a sprinting cutter and hungry slasher now that he'd forced defenders into guarding him higher.

This was exactly what he'd needed with rotation spots at a premium. He can't put the ball in the hoop with the same creativity and/or efficiency as any of Washington's decorated starters, but anything resembling a growth in his offensive approach will aid the franchise's willingness to extend him for cheap.

Consider this the Wizards' first test regarding the rookie extension conundrum, one that can get awkward real fast. Look no further then Jalen Duren of the Detroit Pistons, who had to endure an ugly summer's worth of rumors and eyebrow-raising negotiation strategies before finally settling his future in restricted free agency. Should Washington and Coulibaly's agency spend the next few days continually apart, the wing will have to prevail on through the season ahead under that still-hovering cloud.

I asked Bilal Coulibaly how he’s managing the trust that the Wizards have had in his development with the increasingly/crowded rotation, and he didn’t seem particularly worried with any outside stakes. “I’m just focusing on basketball… not focused on all the talking” pic.twitter.com/BoABb2RxiX — All Wizards Talk (@AllWizardsTalk) September 28, 2026

Though Coulibaly claims that he's remaining focused on what he can control at the moment, whatever comes next will depict some kind of blueprint for the half-dozen other recent first round draftees that Washington's accumulated since acquiring the lanky Frenchman.

Even if I do assume that a compromise will be eventually located considering how relatively-cheap his estimations look to be and the patience that Washington's executives have exhibited regarding nonlinear development, there's no specific telling when a potential announcement is coming. All we know is that his eligibility window, like that of numerous other draft classmates, is rapidly shrinking.

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