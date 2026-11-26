Happy Thanksgiving from everyone here at Washington Wizards on SI. We hope your day is filled with good food and good vibes with friends and family. We are extremely grateful for your constant support of the website.

Your favorite basketball team also has much to be thankful for this year. Here is everything the Wizards have to say thanks for before carving up the turkey.

AJ Dybantsa

Nov 24, 2026; Washington, District of Columbia, USA; Washington Wizards forward AJ Dybantsa (4) dunks as Boston Celtics center Neemias Queta (88) looks on in the second half at Capital One Arena. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

This one is cut and dry. Finally, the lottery odds shifted in the Wizards' favor, landing them AJ Dybantsa with the first overall pick. After years of rebuilding and tanking, the team finally has their core player ot build around. Sure, it led to the rebuild going backward, drafting the supporting players first and landing the main target last, but at least it happened. There is no telling what situation the franchise would be in if their luck hadn't turned around this year.

Having the Most Coveted Trade Asset

While the Wizards are thankful Anthony Davis is healthy and playing like a top ten player in the league, what they are really thankful for is how much attention he will garner at the trade deadline. Right now, three teams reportedly have interest in Davis. Those squads are the Golden State Warriors, Toronto Raptors, and Atlanta Hawks. That does not mean they will be the only teams looking to move on the center, as I expect any team looking to free up cap space or bolster their big-man depth to go after him.

While this is not a report, expect teams like the San Antonio Spurs and Utah Jazz to potentially register interest in Davis. For the Spurs, he would support Victor Wembanyama nicely, and that duo can make a championship push. The Jazz front office would want to free up cap space for the future, allowing them to extend their young core long term. As mentioned, this is not a report that these teams are interested in, but don't be surpirsed if they make moves regarding the big man.

Being Competitive

November 18, 2026; Toronto, Ontario, CAN; Washington Wizards Kyshawn George (18) celebrates against the Toronto Raptors during the second half at Scotiabank Arena. Mandatory Credit: Kevin Sousa-Kevin Sousa-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

While the team may not have won as many games as they hoped for so far, they have at least been competitive in most games. They currently sit at 7-12, recently losing to the Boston Celtics in NAB Cup action. Still, many of these games have been closer and more competitive than last season, which is a step in the right direction. While they are still a year or two out from being considered contenders, the signs are there that this team will be dominant in the East very soon.

Better Vibes

Overall, the energy and vibe with this organization is different. For too many years, it seemed there was no hope in the nation's capital. This used to be a basketball city, and it still is. Just that city that was known for basketball has been hiding. That is turning, as the energy at games and online is different. People hope that the Wizards can once again be one of the best teams in the league.

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