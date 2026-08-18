Diluting Doubts: Kyshawn George's Path to Establishment as the Wizards' Overqualified Fifth Starter

We know about as much about the Washington Wizards as we could have realistically hoped when their offseason began a few months ago. Trades, signings and draft selections have molded an all-new order that already looks relatively-alien to what fans have come to expect, yet several key elements of the Wizards' prospective starting lineup remain more certain than others.

A quick scan over the depth chart and reviews of its biggest names will quickly reveal a few likely truths; even at their respectively-unheralded states, All-Stars like Trae Young and Anthony Davis are guarantees to return to their usual positions as offensive fixtures right there alongside luminary rookie AJ Dybantsa and Alex Sarr, the prospect who'd previously headlined the Wizards' young corps before the summer's No. 1 draft pick landed in Washington's lap.

As for the fifth and final starting gig, a few intriguing candidates earned occasional shouts out of the masses. Tre Johnson, the most promising member of the Wizards' 2025 draft roundup, seemed worth discussing as a creatively-scoring presence- so did Bilal Coulibaly for defensive purposes, as well as the always-available Bub Carrington.

But those who've paid strict attention to the Wizards' patient rebuild know that one specific prospects stands head and shoulders above everyone not named Dybantsa or Sarr. Kyshawn George, tasked with fitting into a suddenly-star-studded lineup, looks to solidify himself as much more than an average fifth option.

George's Sophomore Strides

The third draftee selected by the Wizards two cycles ago was already a fan-favorite well before the fringe fame. He defended and shot well as a supplementary rotational option during the latter days of the Jordan Poole and Kyle Kuzma show, inspiring locals with the tools, size and instincts regularly detected in long-playing veterans.

Mar 15, 2025; Denver, Colorado, USA; Washington Wizards guard Jordan Poole (13) celebrates his game winning three-point basket with forward Kyshawn George (18) in the fourth quarter against the Denver Nuggets at Ball Arena. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Everyone knew he'd play a more outsized role in the Wizards' 2025-26 campaign, but no fans or analysts could fully prepare themselves for his willingness to rise to the top of the squad's shot-taking hierarchy. Despite his teammates' best wishes to warn everyone about George's offseason surge, he still managed to impress anyone who wasn't yet convinced of his place in the group's future.

His second game of the season, a loud 34-point outburst in the face of Cooper Flagg's Dallas Mavericks, made it clear that his unlocked three-level scoring package could work as a featured offensive weapon.

A career night for Kyshawn George in Dallas 📈



34 points (career-high)

11 rebounds

7 triples (career-high)

3 blocks

2 steals

1 road win pic.twitter.com/fLgG7Dmodv — NBA (@NBA) October 25, 2025

Among all players who started and finished the season as rostered Wizards, George's 14.8 nightly points led all contributors aside from Sarr, notching such numbers on 44/38/80% shooting splits alongside 4.5 assists and 5.1 rebounds. With his Wizards desperately needing hungry, penetrating initiators to set up the rest of more relatively-deferential teammates, the burly wing flashed his advertisement as an extension-worthy keystone over 48 encouraging outings.

But that last little snag of a detail shouldn't go unmentioned, either. He missed the Wizards' final 22 matchups with a partially-torn UCL, feeding into the underlying notion that the young corps may not yet be ready for a pedal-to-the-medal season of regularly-competitive showings.

Moreover, George experienced his brightest moments as a go-to guy, begging that bigger question; can he maintain his growth while having to fall in line behind more proven and prioritized talents?

Washington's Upcoming George Requirements

The traits that first helped George elevate to the top of Washington's depth chart- the timely play-finishing, off-ball passing and rangy defense- will be just what head coach Brian Keefe will look to tap back into entering 2027.

Just look at how his fellow starters are slanted to fit alongside one another, as well as the tools he personally has to offer in making that go-to lineup more malleable. Young's been best-known to flourish alongside floor-spacers and rim-runners, and considering the inclusions of inconsistent shooters like Davis, Sarr and Dybantsa, George will immediately surge into the point guard's best catch-and-shoot threat.

Oct 30, 2025; Oklahoma City, Oklahoma, USA; Washington Wizards forward Kyshawn George (18) shoots as Oklahoma City Thunder guard Aaron Wiggins (21) defends during the first quarter at Paycom Center. Mandatory Credit: Alonzo Adams-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

George has what it takes to come through on that end, having knocked down 62.7% of his assisted jump shots as a second-year pro. He's also a broad-shouldered and quick-footed defender capable of covering up for some of Young's deficiencies, and he's smart enough with the ball in his hands to know when to keep the rock swinging and when it's his time to attack a mismatch.

No one doubts whether the prized forward can fulfill those classic role player obligations. If anything, some fans are worrying that he's overqualified for what he'll be asked to do, though his comfortability as a part-time lead option should benefit from the Wizards' other offseason decisions. They may have tried with all of their might to bring Russell Westbrook back for another D.C. go-around, but as the books presently stand, there's no obvious backup point guard to take the reins whenever Young sits, and that's where young projects like George can enjoy some practice in restoring on-court order.

Assuming he'll get that chance to wrangle in second-unit groups and push the Wizards' marginal contending hopes forward, George should continue impressing outsiders with his understated versatility. Despite the lingering fit-related doubts, he's in as good of an in-house spot as he's ever occupied; he still needs the organization at his side, but now, more than ever, they'll appreciate whatever he's capable of providing as the rising star masquerading as a 3&D wing.

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