Diluting Doubts: Tre Johnson Prepares for Life as Wizards' Sixth Man Scorer

For the first time of the Washington Wizards' lengthy, draft-focused rebuild, local fans can prepare for one of their own getting the full, media-backed "Rookie of the Year treatment." Anytime AJ Dybantsa, the summer's No. 1-overall prospect, does anything of interest on or away from the court, expect national media outlets to be all over the centerpiece's coverage.

AJ Dybantsa (no. 1 draft pick) on wanting to guard Luka to see if he really moves as slow as it looks (via Road Trippin'):



"I just want to be on like an ISO island. This sounds crazy, but I want to be on an ISO island and just really see if he's moving that slow." pic.twitter.com/VGDPwQiuGY — 𝐏𝐮𝐫𝐩𝑮𝒐𝒍𝒅 🏆 (@PurpGoldLakers) August 1, 2026

This will be the first love-fest for attention-deprived Wizards fans in a long time, an especially-overdue experience after years of meticulously-playing the draft pick development game. They'd rounded up six other first round-caliber talents over their last three draft hauls, including Alex Sarr, the 2024 class' No. 2 pick, but Dybantsa's raw athleticism and hunger continue fueling a hype machine that dwarfs anything his new teammates previously built for themselves.

He'll soon get to personally advertise how he fits within the Wizards' prospect-laden ranks, but other members of Washington's vast young corps are doomed to lose opportunities as he ascends. And among prioritized returners, no one will have to swallow as big a step back in precedence as Tre Johnson, the lights-out shooter who's had to watch his previously-solidified starting spot disappear from right beneath him.

Johnson's Adverse Rookie Experience

The bucket-generating guard with seemingly-limitless range shared several key qualities with Dybantsa from a scouting perspective. They each had zero issues leading premier college basketball conferences in scoring as true freshman, with Texas' Johnson and BYU's Dybantsa each winning shouts among the most tireless workers in their respective draft classes.

Mar 8, 2025; Austin, Texas, USA; Texas Longhorns guard Tre Johnson (20) shoots over Oklahoma Sooners forward Mohamed Wague (5) during the first half at Moody Center. Mandatory Credit: Scott Wachter-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

But where Dybantsa got to enjoy the majority of his own pre-draft media cycle as a favorite to land the Wizards' attention at No. 1, Johnson failed to separate from the other talents decorating the top half of the projected 2025 draft lottery. And as much as Washington needed an elite prospect this most recent go-around, they expected similar luck the prior summer, making their dramatic fall to then sixth selection spot that much more painful for frustrated fans.

They still got to scoop up Johnson, too talented to strictly refer to as a "consolation prize," and he made the most of his rookie-year freedom. He regularly pulled up from 30+ feet out in producing highlights within otherwise-barren lineups, though the wear-and-tear that the skinny guard sustained ended up costing him his late-season appearances and once-strong shooting splits.

tre johnson is going to make 200 threes next season



this is the best pure shooter i have ever seen with the wizards pic.twitter.com/uVUmQ84pfq — WizardsMuse (@WizardsMuse1) August 15, 2026

He already entered this offseason needing a boost in his physicality, but the Wizards context he departed has changed drastically over the summer. The higher-profile Dybantsa has all-but snatched Johnson's 2-guard spot, and by the same token that Anthony Davis and Trae Young are must-starts as already proven stars, Sarr and Kyshawn George are too acclaimed to sit.

Someone has to hit the bench, leaving a prized scoring chip to navigate a regularly-competitive schedule in a foreign reserve role.

The Sixth-Man Adjustment

At the very least, he shouldn't have to worry about a steep opportunity drop-off. Johnson remains the most inspiring shot-creating floor-spacer among fellow second-stringers in Will Riley, Bilal Coulibaly, Justin Champagnie and Deandre Ayton, making him the obvious first sub-in for whenever the Wizards' primary lineup finds itself in need of a fresh possession-saving release valve.

Mar 5, 2026; Washington, District of Columbia, USA; Washington Wizards guard Trae Young (3) celebrates with Wizards guard Tre Johnson (12) after a base against the Utah Jazz in the second half at Capital One Arena. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

He's not the positionally-malleable defender that fellow wings George and Dybantsa have already begun growing into, a fit dilemma that's sure to hold Johnson up amidst his chase for another full-time starting gig, but anyone previously-worried about how he can get his game off in various lineups had to leave NBA Summer League feeling good about the shooter's odds of figuring it out on the fly.

Johnson notched 26 points with ease during his lone appearance on UNLV's Thomas & Mack Center court, and he wasn't just burying defenders with his famous outside shot. He was regularly penetrating and finishing in combining midrange-based problem-solving with confident slashing, decisive and lethal to the point that he made the Utah Jazz defenders look like semi-pros trying to guard an NBA player (which some of them were).

Look at Tre Johnson’s ability to score:



• In transition

• On the step-back

• Off the dribble

• Attacking the rim

• In the mid-range

• From deeeeeeeep(!)



played so well that the Wiz shut down his summer league after only one game ✌️



PEOPLE ARE SLEEPING ON TRE J 😴 pic.twitter.com/m070NZ3PUO — SleeperWizards (@SleeperWizards) August 17, 2026

He'll still have the leash to cook on his touches, especially considering the needier bench lineups he could find himself playing alongside. Despite his unparalleled knack for pulling successful shot opportunities out of thin air, his passing hands aren't sticky; he can move the ball in taking advantage of the gravity he's already begun commanding, ensuring that he'll be lumped into the rotational guards and wings who'll earn occasional burn as initiators whenever Young hits the bench.

He could easily slide into Washington's starting five in the event of an injury- a likely eventual outcome considering the less-than-durable nature of some of the Wizards' frontcourt options- and no outsiders would blink. Remember, just because he isn't Dybantsa doesn't mean he isn't without his own routes to skill-addition.

In fact, there's a good chance that a vocal portion of the squad's fan base will end up clamoring for him to fully crash the leadoff-five. But as presently-constructed, the team could get by just fine with Johnson's contributions funneled into a sub-25 minute per game role.

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