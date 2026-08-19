Three Reasons Why the Wizards Can Make the Playoffs

Brighter days are ahead for the Washington Wizards, as the rebuild is finally coming to an end. After an eventful offseason, this organization has set a clear tone that they are ready to compete. Contending may still be a season or two away, but this team is ready to win instead of tanking for a top draft pick. Don't just take my word for it; here are three reasons why this Wizards squad can make the playoffs this upcoming season.

Depth off the Bench

Feb 20, 2026; Washington, District of Columbia, USA; Washington Wizards guard Will Riley (27) celebrates a dunk with guard Bilal Coulibaly (0) against the Indiana Pacers during the third quarter at Capital One Arena. Mandatory Credit: Rafael Suanes-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

This is arguably the deepest roster the Wizards have had in franchise history. The starting five has four players set in stone: Anthony Davis, Trae Young, Alex Sarr, and AJ Dybantsa. That final spot, though, is still up for grabs. The most likely pick is Kyshawn George, but Tre Johnson, Bilal Coulibaly, and even Will Riley could make a case for that starting position.

Kyshawn acts as another ball handler and three-level scorer as a starter, something the roster will need with a double big lineup. This means the bench has Riley, Coulibaly, and Johnson. That alone is already a great rotation, but then you add others like D'Andre Ayton and Justin Champagnie. That is ten players already, and the depth still goes on.

Bub Carrington and Khris Middleton round out the rotation, and both players will be getting minutes in some capacity. This team is extremely deep and has multiple solutions to opposing defenses.

A Hungry Anthony Davis

Mar 30, 2026; Los Angeles, California, USA; Washington Wizards forward Anthony Davis (23), center, looks on from the bench during the first half against the Los Angeles Lakers at Crypto.com Arena. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Anthony Davis during a contract extension season is the best version of him you can get. He will try to play as many games as he can and will be a physical offensive engine. This alone will make the Wizards' starting five hard to stop.

The health is a concern, but using double big will allow Davis to not be relied on as much for defense. Sarr acts as the anchor down low, with Davis playing help side. This alone will help the veteran stay healthy and play more games. The goal is for him to be award eligible, playing 65 games. His level of production is already an All-NBA level, so having this kind of player to round out the roster is enough to catapult the Wizards in wins.

Defense, Defense, and Defense

Feb 8, 2026; Washington, District of Columbia, USA; Washington Wizards center Alex Sarr (20) looks up during a free throw against the Miami Heat during the third quarter at Capital One Arena. Mandatory Credit: Rafael Suanes-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

There is no dodging this: the Wizards' defense during the rebuild has been atrocious. Things look different, though, as the pieces are there to be a top-ten defensive team. Yes, Young is the starting point guard, and he is not known to be a plus defender. His defensive gaps are filled by the rest of the roster.

Dybantsa is so athletic that even though the mental gaps he has on defense are not going to make him a negative asset on that end. George is also a good perimeter defender and holds his own down low. The combination of Sarr and Davis in the interior, however, has potential to be the best interior defense in the NBA.

The bench also has a defensive stopper in Coulibaly. He can be used in a similar role as Alex Caruso with the Oklahoma City Thunder. An athletic defender on the perimeter who can hit a few shots and layups here and there. No matter what, this roster will always have at least an above-average defender on the court in some capacity.

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