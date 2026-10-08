Everything to Know Ahead of Wizards at Knicks

The preseason games are officially starting for the Washington Wizards. They are traveling to Madison Square Garden to take on the defending champs, the New York Knicks. While some may say preseason is just to shake off rust, it's crucial for a team like Washington. This is the first time half the team will play together.

That alone makes this game one to watch, and very important. How will Anthony Davis look next to Trae Young? How much of a learning curve will AJ Dybantsa go through? Can Kyshawn George continue to stand out in a crowded room? Here is everything to know ahead of this matchup.

Wizards

Sep 28, 2026; Washington, DC, USA; Washington Wizards guard Trae Young (3) poses for a portrait during Washington Wizards Media Day. Mandatory Credit: Rafael Suanes-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Wizards are the most interesting and weird team in the association this season. They have the talent, the young core, and front office to be one of the better teams in the East. They also have the intangibles that can make them one of the worst. This game will serve as a waypoint in telling what this team is about.

One main thing to look for is how much Young plays on ball. He and Will Dawkins noted he will play more off-ball this season. The squad has offensive initiators in George and Dybantsa, so Young no longer has to be the starting point. Look to see if he runs off-ball sets to get open, or if that whole game plan was a facade.

Knicks

Sep 28, 2026; Tarrytown, NY, USA; New York Knicks guard Jalen Brunson (11) speaks during media day at the MSG training facility. Mandatory Credit: Brad Penner-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Knicks are the defending champs and kept most of their roster. That alone makes them a tough matchup. However, sometimes preseason is used to give bench guys reps. This will be a good way to see how the Wizards bench stacks up against arguably the best team in the East.

The Knicks also have a dangerous starting five, potentially the best in the NBA. The Wizards are potentially missing Alex Sarr in this one, so the Knicks will look to take advantage of a weak interior defense. Davis can hold his own, but he cannot stop everyone. Expect the Knicks to not only shoot the three, but also attack the paint and get to the charity stripe.

Injury Report

Knicks:

Jose Alverado - Game Time Decision (Foot)

Wizards:

Alex Sarr - Game Time Decision (Foot)

Tristan Vukcevic - Out (Hip)

Jamir Watkins - Out (ACL Tear)

Probable Starters

Knicks:

Jalen Brunson

Josh Hart

Mikal Bridges

OG Anunoby

Karl-Anthony Towns

Wizards:

Trae Young

Tre Johnson

AJ Dybantsa

Kyshawn George

Anthony Davis

Game Information

Matchup: Wizards (0-0) at Knicks (0-1)

Time: 7:30 PM EST

Location: Madison Square Garden (New York, NY)

TV: Monumental Sports Network, NBATV

Game Line: Wizards +6.5, Total 228.5, Wizards Moneyline +205

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