Everything to Know Ahead of Wizards at Knicks
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The preseason games are officially starting for the Washington Wizards. They are traveling to Madison Square Garden to take on the defending champs, the New York Knicks. While some may say preseason is just to shake off rust, it's crucial for a team like Washington. This is the first time half the team will play together.
That alone makes this game one to watch, and very important. How will Anthony Davis look next to Trae Young? How much of a learning curve will AJ Dybantsa go through? Can Kyshawn George continue to stand out in a crowded room? Here is everything to know ahead of this matchup.
Wizards
The Wizards are the most interesting and weird team in the association this season. They have the talent, the young core, and front office to be one of the better teams in the East. They also have the intangibles that can make them one of the worst. This game will serve as a waypoint in telling what this team is about.
One main thing to look for is how much Young plays on ball. He and Will Dawkins noted he will play more off-ball this season. The squad has offensive initiators in George and Dybantsa, so Young no longer has to be the starting point. Look to see if he runs off-ball sets to get open, or if that whole game plan was a facade.
Knicks
The Knicks are the defending champs and kept most of their roster. That alone makes them a tough matchup. However, sometimes preseason is used to give bench guys reps. This will be a good way to see how the Wizards bench stacks up against arguably the best team in the East.
The Knicks also have a dangerous starting five, potentially the best in the NBA. The Wizards are potentially missing Alex Sarr in this one, so the Knicks will look to take advantage of a weak interior defense. Davis can hold his own, but he cannot stop everyone. Expect the Knicks to not only shoot the three, but also attack the paint and get to the charity stripe.
Injury Report
Knicks:
Jose Alverado - Game Time Decision (Foot)
Wizards:
Alex Sarr - Game Time Decision (Foot)
Tristan Vukcevic - Out (Hip)
Jamir Watkins - Out (ACL Tear)
Probable Starters
Knicks:
Jalen Brunson
Josh Hart
Mikal Bridges
OG Anunoby
Karl-Anthony Towns
Wizards:
Trae Young
Tre Johnson
AJ Dybantsa
Kyshawn George
Anthony Davis
Game Information
Matchup: Wizards (0-0) at Knicks (0-1)
Time: 7:30 PM EST
Location: Madison Square Garden (New York, NY)
TV: Monumental Sports Network, NBATV
Game Line: Wizards +6.5, Total 228.5, Wizards Moneyline +205
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Bryson Akins is a writer for the Wizards on Sports Illustrated. Akins graduated from Emerson College in the spring of 2025, the same school Wizards General Manager Will Dawkins attended. Some of Akins' past work includes covering the Thunder on Last Word on Sports, along with his YouTube channel "Thunder Digest." Bryson's favorite memory watching the Wizards are the hard screens center Marcin Gortat would set.