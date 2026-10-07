Five Wizards Storylines to Note Entering Knicks Preseason Debut

The Washington Wizards spent their long offseason advertising the organizational shift to come with numerous big-name acquisitions, uniting draft prizes, trade returns and feel-good signings into a roster that's already testing the outside viewing audience's familiarity with the squad's patient rebuild.

Few analysts are preparing for the Wizards to suddenly break their historic 50-win drought the second they decide to take their nightly matchups seriously, with doubts surrounding Trae Young's ability to adapt his game around Washington's young corps persisting while a rotation's worth of prospects attempt to carve out niches of their own.

Mar 8, 2026; New Orleans, Louisiana, USA; Washington Wizards guard Trae Young (3) celebrates with guard Tre Johnson (12) during the first half against the New Orleans Pelicans at Smoothie King Center. Mandatory Credit: Matthew Hinton-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

There'll be no shortage of questions to consider during the group's preseason opener against the New York Knicks, the first time that every noteworthy 2026-27 Wizard will share the same court and bench. Here are some of the most pressing summertime and training camp storylines that are likely to surface on Thursday:

No. 1: How Smoothly will Trae Young Relent On-Ball Touches?

No one's expecting the newly-paid and thoroughly-decorated point guard to start automatically sprinting to the corner in the open court, but he's been fairly-open about addressing an increased vocus on his offensive versatility.

For as talented as he is as a pull-up scorer, pick and roll orchestrator and ball-spreading distributor, Young's ability to pay his contract off will depend on how well he can work off of the Wizards' hand-picked draftees. They're the real focus of Washington's front office, and according to Young himself, he's more than willing to taking advantage of his talented teammates by ceding some of his many touches in favor of time spent as an off-ball playmaker and shooter.

Trae Young says “it’s amazing” to be on a team where he can play off the ball and “experiment,” which is something he hasn’t always been able to do much.



Also said “it’s super easy” to develop chemistry with AD, as they’ve been getting as many reps in as they can together over… pic.twitter.com/FUfkvj4vLf — Joshua Valdez (@joshvaldez100) September 28, 2026

His first reps alongside the fully-united band of on-ball talents like AJ Dybantsa, Kyshawn George and Tre Johnson will immediately test Young's willingness to divert the energy he used to spend commanding the offense full-time elsewhere, and he'll be up against a familiar foe in taking on that challenge.

No. 2: Young's Necessary Knicks History

Few teams punked the 2025-26 Wizards with the same consistency and dominance with which the Knicks wielded. They won their three in-season Wizards matchups by an average of 26.6 points, looking all the part of that season's eventual championship winners whenever they had a chance to snag an easy win against the bottom-feeders.

Young may come in handy in helping the Wizards rise to the occasion against the team to beat. He may insist that he doesn't hate the Knicks, as he did this week with D.C. media, but anyone with eyes knows he's taken special pleasure in his run-ins with the country's most ravenous basketball fandom.

Nov 6, 2024; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Atlanta Hawks guard Trae Young (11) is defended by New York Knicks guard Jalen Brunson (11) during the first half at State Farm Arena. Mandatory Credit: Dale Zanine-Imagn Images | USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Connect

He's someone who's prone to hearing doubters, having heard from so many of them since his first big win against New York in the 2021 playoffs. A lot's happened since then, with the Knicks' positional equivalent in Jalen Brunson most recently winning a decisive NBA Finals MVP to leave any Young comparisons in the rearview mirror, but the Wizards' new initiator is talented and vengeful enough to help inspire a new chapter of competitive hoops among his new ranks and against his ideal opponent.

No. 3: Who'll be the First Wizards Off the Bench?

Washington head coach Brian Keefe has plenty of paths to explore in determining his reserve rotation, and we may sneak a peek at his evaluation process in New York.

Already concerned with the group's defense before all, he could easily turn to longtime wing Bilal Coulibaly first in an attempt to shore up any slippage around the perimeter. As the lineup stands, he'll be one of Keefe's best bets at filling in the need for point-of-attack defense, though Johnson, too, could earn a look if the coaching staff wants more of a creative scoring burst to balance out the defense.

I’m obsessed with how Tre Johnson is going to ABSOLUTELY COOK opposing benches



Here’s him hitting a franchise record NINE STRAIGHT threes back in January.



THIS AS OUR 6TH MAN? CMON 🔥 pic.twitter.com/V7DS38apJH — SleeperWizards (@SleeperWizards) September 12, 2026

Deandre Ayton, too, may get a turn at sixth man should one of Anthony Davis or Alex Sarr not be right for a matchup together.

If anyone gets in any early foul trouble, here's another qualified lob-catcher and rebounder to help the Wizards' interior presence. Given his lack of odds at starting over either of those prioritized bigs, this is the role he'll have to get used to in preparing for his D.C. debut.

No. 4: What Kind of Anthony Davis Will We Get?

Anyone who's spent too long worrying about Davis' extension-based future and looking for a pick-me-up need look no further than his first game with the Dallas Mavericks, a situation that offers some useful parallels to his current circumstances.

Dumped on Dallas' doorstep as the infamous Luka Doncis trade's returning headliner, he wasted no time in providing life to the Mavericks with a loud 26-point debut on 10/16 shooting with 16 rebounds, seven assists and three blocks. Now, he did leave that game early with an injury, an unfortunate trend that's peppered his Hall of Fame career, but the Wizards have the chance to unlock that same version of the aging 10x All-Star.

Anthony Davis — Mavericks Debut (February 8, 2025 vs. Rockets)



26 PTS, 16 REB, 7 AST, 3 BLK, 10-18 FG, 2-2 3P pic.twitter.com/1WnER51sf3 — Mav Performances (@DALPerformances) August 2, 2026

In Washington, conversely, he won't be nearly as alone in generating a team's offense. Where he once lacked Kyrie Irving in the pre-Cooper Flagg days, he'll now have an acclaimed entry passer in Young to feed him in the post, multiple supplementary playmakers to keep the pressure off of Davis' own need to score and the bigs to absorb his rebounding burden. Davis looks to be in strong shape this preseason, exactly what the Wizards need in making the most out of his ticking clock.

Should he look fired up and ready to dominate against the Knicks, fans may have hope that the Davis-contract saga may find a happy ending. If he can re-prove himself as an asset, he may end up attracting the attention to earn a trade elsewhere, providing him the avenue to sign for the money he's been dreaming about if Washington can't work him down to something closer-resembling a bargain.

In short: the better he plays to start the season, the more options are open to team management.

No. 5: How Will AJ Dybantsa be Utilized?

The Wizards' marquee prospect will have to be malleable, a request rarely-made among top-billed talents preparing for their rookie expeditions. While some operations would rather cast a prodigy into open waters and taking note of just how strongly they can swim- a technique that the Wizards frequently indulged in over their three-year tear-down- Dybantsa will have to pivot drastically from his most recent spot as BYU's focal point scorer.

Mar 7, 2026; Provo, Utah, USA; BYU Cougars forward AJ Dybantsa (3) speaks to broadcast crews after a win over the Texas Tech Red Raiders at Marriott Center. Mandatory Credit: Aaron Baker-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

He's still the most important Wizard in Washington, though more proven talents like Young and Davis will be sure to take on superior scoring responsibility at the season's start while Dybantsa adjusts to the pros. They know exactly how they can influence the game, while he'll need some time to learn how to make himself dangerous as a shooter, complementary play-finisher and defender.

The centerpiece will immediately be contending with other recent-newcomers like George and Sarr in balancing his time as a supplementary option and his opportunities as a go-to decision-maker. His athleticism is expected to jump out of the TV screens, but it's up to Keefe to determine how much schematic attention Dybantsa will earn on his first-ever NBA court in Madison Square Garden.

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