The Washington Wizards' 103-94 victory over the Orlando Magic to open their November slate has been used as a point of reference much more than anyone could have anticipated at the time. Until the last few days, nearly three weeks after the Wizards' handling of their depleted divisional rivals, that was the most recent win they had to reflect back upon before dropping eight-consecutive contests.

Finally, after a string of defeats that further exposed just how questionable that initial win against whatever remained of the Magic was, the Wizards are back on their horse. They've captured back-to-back wins against other shorthanded conference-mates in the Toronto Raptors and the Chicago Bulls over their last two, setting up another run-in with the similarly-middling Magic.

On what's worth remembering regarding the surging home team, as well as notes to parse through from the last meet-up between these squads.

The Wizards' Hierarchical Coaching Adjustments

Washington made a few tweaks to the way they've ran offense over the last few weeks, no longer trusting Trae Young with the same hefty on-ball workload that he's buckled under as of recent.

Games like the Wizards' ugly 98-94 win in Chicago further-reminded everyone that Anthony Davis, AJ Dybantsa and Kyshawn George are each far-more productive scorers at this present state in their respective careers. Even though George's usually-stable jumper vanished to end that road trip, the 56-combined points out of the two former No. 1 overall draft picks proved enough to secure the turnaround victory.

Nov 20, 2026; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Chicago Bulls center Nic Claxton (9) defends Washington Wizards forward Anthony Davis (23) during the first half at United Center. Mandatory Credit: David Banks-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Young, who's disappointed all season as a shooter, driving finisher and overall-advantage creator by the perimeter, was limited to an 18.4% usage rate, a figure below all three of those aforementioned contributors. Even with George struggling with his shot while Dybantsa finds his way as a suddenly-elevated point-of-attack surgeon, the Wizards have flashed their interest in accessing Young's off-ball game and channeling his passing feel into a more versatile offensive role.

Such was the case in the Wizards' previous visit to Orlando, where Davis, Dybantsa and George each crossed the 20-point threshold while Young made his own impact with nine assists. Even then, they'd have benefitted from a bit more help out of their struggling bench unit, but Washington hasn't made quite as much headway in squeezing playable value out of its second-stringers just yet.

Still-Developing Bench Balance

Tre Johnson and Bub Carrington, the two guards expected to spend more time filling out Washington's backcourt minutes than any other reserves, have each been effectively-sidelined given their respective-lacks of positive impact over their respective slumps.

Carrington's gone quiet after his hot start to the season without much to provide outside of the occasional jumper, but at the very least, he hasn't forgotten how to shoot. The same can't be said for Johnson, who's down to 24.7% from from the 3-point territory he's used to living in.

Jan 22, 2026; Washington, District of Columbia, USA; Washington Wizards guard Tre Johnson (12) celebrates with guard Bub Carrington (7) during the second half against the Denver Nuggets at Capital One Arena. Mandatory Credit: Daniel Kucin Jr.-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Khris Middleton has been revived from his place near the bench's end as head coach Brian Keefe's latest grasp at adding anything productive to his player rotations, and the 35-year-old's come back with more life than the masses could have expected. He's slid swimmingly into the lineup as an off-ball playmaker with the feel and versatility to make extra passes all over the court, and even has the knees to punish anyone who defends too high up against his still-effective outside jumper.

Vet Khris Middleton still got it 😤



Had them lost 🔥 pic.twitter.com/MVPqHJO0HP — NBA on ESPN (@ESPNNBA) November 19, 2026

Though the Magic aren't exactly lighting the league ablaze at 7-8, holding just one more win than the Wizards (on admittedly-fewer tries), they can at least say that they've figured out a way to leverage a functional bench into success. Four victories over their last five outings is more impressive than the Wizards' fruitful road trip, especially when we account for how Orlando's leading man has taken over for the out-of-commission Paolo Banchero.

Franz's Frightening Matchup Challenge

Franz Wagner has looked exactly like the franchise player that the Magic's fans always seemed to believe he could blossom into over the last few weeks. Despite his ongoing battle to master the art of passable 3-point shooting, the big wing has averaged 28.7 points on 51.9% shooting with 8.8 assists, 6.9 rebounds and two nightly stocks to his name ever since his last encounter with the Wizards.

Just the last time he court, Wagner punctuated his fifth 30-point game over his last seven games with a game-winner over the Brooklyn Nets just before the buzzer, further proving how disruptive he can be when he isn't saddled with splitting snaps alongside the more aggressive-scoring Banchero.

FRANZ CALLED GAME.



Also dropped 35 PTS and 7 AST 🤧 pic.twitter.com/BkEnqfL52i — NBA on ESPN (@ESPNNBA) November 21, 2026

There's a good chance he's entering Washington with even more confidence than he exhibited last time around, something for the Wizards' scores of wing defenders to bear in mind as he's shifted even further into overpowering opponents downhill.

How Washington stacks its defenders will be thrown into question given how much time Bilal Coulibaly spent as Wagner's primary defender at the start of the month and how little stopping power George possessed within this specific matchup, but the initiative outside of the go-to conductor is clear. Drag the Magic down into another tough showing from 3-point land while at applying effort on the offensive glass and in transition, and they have a good chance to keep the good times coming in returning home.

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