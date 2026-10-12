Everything to Know Ahead of Wizards vs Nets

Two of the worst teams from last season are set to face off in preseason. The Washington Wizards, bolstered by a new level of talent, are taking on the Brooklyn Nets, a team hoping to change things around over the next few seasons. This will be a battle between two teams that could be atop their conference in a few seasons.

Both squads have started preseason hot, with both teams winning all their games so far. One of them is going home with a loss, ending their undefeated record. Here is everything to know ahead of the Wizards' home matchup against the Nets.

Wizards

Oct 10, 2026; Washington, District of Columbia, USA; Washington Wizards forward Anthony Davis (23) and Detroit Pistons guard Daniss Jenkins (24) talk after a skirmish on the court during the third quarter at Capital One Arena. Mandatory Credit: Rafael Suanes-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Wizards should have Trae Young available for this one. He was ejected in their last game against the Detroit Pistons, but no news has been released about a fine or suspension. Since nothing has been said, it would be assumed the All-Star guard can play in this one. He has been huge for the offense, as his facilitation and creation have clearly taken a step forward.

AJ Dybantsa continues to look better every single night. The defense is clearly not an issue, as he looks good on that end. Anthony Davis continues to dominate the glass, helping bolster the rebounding battle. Alex Sarr is also back, and this game could be a good bounce-back for him returning from injury.

Nets

Oct 6, 2026; Charlotte, North Carolina, USA; Brooklyn Nets forward Josh Minott (00) looks on during the game against the Charlotte Hornets at Spectrum Center. Mandatory Credit: Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Nets don't have a bad squad, but they're not at the level of the Wizards. They are headlined by Michael Porter Jr. and Julius Randle. Both are solid players, but not quite first options. Both would be great second options for championship-aspiring teams. However, the defense cannot relax, as Porter Jr. is a great three-point shooter and Randle can bully his way to buckets.

The Nets are prioritizing youth, though. Egor Demin can potentially have a breakout season, as he is averaging nearly 10 points a game and five assists a night in preseason. His shooting splits have also been very efficient. That said, their youth isn't better than the Wizards', and it should be a good game for Washington's bench unit.

Injury Report

Nets:

Mikel Brown Jr. - Game Time Decision (Ankle)

Michael Porter Jr. - Game Time Decision (Wrist)

Joshua Jefferson - Game Time Decision (Back)

Day'Ron Sharpe - Game Time Decision (Shoulder)

Wizards:

Khris Middleton - Game Time Decision (Rest)

Tre Mann - Game Time Decision (Rest)

Tristan Vukcevic - Out (Hip)

Jamir Watkins - Out (ACL Tear)

Probable Starters

Nets:

Egor Demin

Keon Ellis

Julius Randle

Noah Clowney

Moritz Wagner

Wizards:

Trae Young

AJ Dybantsa

Kyshawn George

Anthony Davis

Alex Sarr

Game Information

Matchup: Wizards (2-0) vs Nets (2-0)

Time: 7 PM EST

Location: Capital One Arena (Washington, DC)

TV: Monumental Sports Network

Game Line: Wizards -3.5, Total 222.5, Wizards Moneyline -142

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