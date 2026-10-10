Two Things to Look For During Alex Sarr's Return to Wizards Lineup

Brian Keefe has made it official: Alex Sarr is cleared to play in preseason. He returns to the roster against the Detroit Pistons, a team with a top-tier center in Jalen Duren.

This is going to be a tall ask to help stop the Pistons' big man, but Sarr will surely be up to the task. Instead, fans should focus on one thing he can do for both the offense and defense in his return game.

Pick-and-Roll Viability

Jan 17, 2026; Denver, Colorado, USA; Washington Wizards forward Kyshawn George (18) controls the ball as center Alex Sarr (20) screens against Denver Nuggets guard Jamal Murray (27) in the second quarter at Ball Arena. Mandatory Credit: Isaiah J. Downing-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The biggest issue Sarr has faced with his offense is the pick-and-roll. He hasn't played with a guard who can run it effectively, and he could also become a better screener. Now this can change for the big man, with Trae Young in the fold.

Last game Young only had four assists, but helped keep the offensive engine going on and off the ball. When Young is initiating the offense, watch how often he calls Sarr's number in a pick-and-roll. That one move can really elevate Sarr to an All-Star this season.

Young isn't the only guy who benefits from screens and rolls. AJ Dybantsa is the kind of player who loves to use a screen and get downhill. Dybantsa has also been splitting on-ball reps, so he might go to the big man to create some scoring opportunities.

All in all, watch out to see how Sarr is used on offense as a screener. Do not be surpirsed if Anthony Davis runs the pick-and-roll with him as well.

Block Party

Feb 3, 2026; Washington, District of Columbia, USA; New York Knicks center Karl-Anthony Towns (32) looks to the basket in front of Washington Wizards center Alex Sarr (20) during the third quarter at Capital One Arena. Mandatory Credit: Rafael Suanes-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The interior defense was already decent against the New York Knicks last game. Still, Sarr can elevate it to a whole new level. There are certain teams that you just want to limit from getting inside, and Detroit is one of those teams. Look out for exactly how Sarr is positioned on defense.

See whether he is playing help defense or serving as the main enforcer inside. If he is playing help, it will let his shot-blocking prowess show and come in on the side for easy rejections.

If he is the main enforcer, look at how he handles the workload. This could also lead to better defensive performances across the board, as we saw last game when Davis wasn't asked to be the main interior presence.

This will be a good test to see how Sarr looks after his foot injury. His presence alone elevates this team to the next level, but it depends on two things.

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