Everything to Know Ahead of Wizards vs Pistons

The Washington Wizards opened up preseason with a big win over the New York Knicks. The team expected some growing pains, and they got them, but overall there were plenty of positives to take away from the game. Now, they have another preseason test: hosting the Detroit Pistons.

The Pistons had the best record in the East last season, so it will be interesting to see how the starters match up. The bench will also get a little test, as some players were lackluster in their last game. Here is everything you need to know.

Wizards

Oct 8, 2026; New York, New York, USA; Washington Wizards forward Anthony Davis (23) is defended by New York Knicks guard Josh Hart (3) during the first quarter at Madison Square Garden. Mandatory Credit: Alexander Wohl-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Wizards look sneaky good this season. It was just one preseason game, but this team can shock a ton of pundits and fans. Anthony Davis was on pace for 30 points and 14 rebounds after his lone first half of play. That alone suggests the Wizards have a good team this season.

Trae Young also played more off-ball, something the front office has talked about many times. Kyshawn George was also on pace for a triple-double, showing he really is the Wizards' jack of all trades. Finally, AJ Dybantsa jumped right into the fire, not backing away but instead thriving. The bench did struggle, though, with Bilal Coulibaly and Tre Johnson struggling to get the rust off their body.

Pistons

Oct 5, 2026; Detroit, Michigan, USA; Detroit Pistons guard Cade Cunningham (2) takes the ball up the court against the Phoenix Suns in the first quarter at Little Caesars Arena. Mandatory Credit: Lon Horwedel-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Pistons have also played only one preseason game so far. They beat the Phoenix Suns 109-107. Of course, Cade Cunningham is the main threat the Wizards need to focus on. If George or Dybantsa can at least limit Cunningham, it will make the Pistons' offense stagnant.

They also lack much shooting and spacing. They have Duncan Robinson and Isaiah Joe, but that is really it. The starters are Jalen Duren and Ausar Thompson, both not prolific three-point shooters. If the paint is well defended and Detroit is forced to take outside shots, the Wizards have a strong chance to win.

Injury Report

Pistons:

Jalen Duren - Game Time Decision (Rest)

Wizards:

Khris Middleton - Game Time Decision (Rest)

Alex Sarr - Game Time Decision (Foot)

Tristan Vukcevic - Out (Hip)

Jamir Watkins - Out (ACL Tear)

Probable Starters

Pistons:

Cade Cunningham

Ausar Thompson

Duncan Robinson

John Collins

Paul Reed

Wizards:

Trae Young

AJ Dybantsa

Kyshawn George

Anthony Davis

Deandre Ayton

Game Information

Matchup: Wizards (1-0) vs Pistons (1-0)

Time: 7 PM EST

Location: Capital One Arena (Washington, DC)

TV: Monumental Sports Network

Game Line: Wizards +3.5, Total 220.5, Wizards Moneyline +154

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