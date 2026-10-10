Skip to main content
Inside The Wizards

Everything to Know Ahead of Wizards vs Pistons

The Washington Wizards look to keep the good vibes rolling against the Detroit Pistons.
Bryson Akins|
Oct 8, 2026; New York, New York, USA; Washington Wizards head coach Brian Keefe during their games against the New York Knicks at Madison Square Garden. Mandatory Credit: Alexander Wohl-Imagn Images
Oct 8, 2026; New York, New York, USA; Washington Wizards head coach Brian Keefe during their games against the New York Knicks at Madison Square Garden. Mandatory Credit: Alexander Wohl-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

In this story:

Washington Wizards

The Washington Wizards opened up preseason with a big win over the New York Knicks. The team expected some growing pains, and they got them, but overall there were plenty of positives to take away from the game. Now, they have another preseason test: hosting the Detroit Pistons.

The Pistons had the best record in the East last season, so it will be interesting to see how the starters match up. The bench will also get a little test, as some players were lackluster in their last game. Here is everything you need to know.

Wizards

Washington Wizards forward Anthony Davis
Oct 8, 2026; New York, New York, USA; Washington Wizards forward Anthony Davis (23) is defended by New York Knicks guard Josh Hart (3) during the first quarter at Madison Square Garden. Mandatory Credit: Alexander Wohl-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Wizards look sneaky good this season. It was just one preseason game, but this team can shock a ton of pundits and fans. Anthony Davis was on pace for 30 points and 14 rebounds after his lone first half of play. That alone suggests the Wizards have a good team this season.

Trae Young also played more off-ball, something the front office has talked about many times. Kyshawn George was also on pace for a triple-double, showing he really is the Wizards' jack of all trades. Finally, AJ Dybantsa jumped right into the fire, not backing away but instead thriving. The bench did struggle, though, with Bilal Coulibaly and Tre Johnson struggling to get the rust off their body.

Pistons

Detroit Pistons guard Cade Cunningham
Oct 5, 2026; Detroit, Michigan, USA; Detroit Pistons guard Cade Cunningham (2) takes the ball up the court against the Phoenix Suns in the first quarter at Little Caesars Arena. Mandatory Credit: Lon Horwedel-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Pistons have also played only one preseason game so far. They beat the Phoenix Suns 109-107. Of course, Cade Cunningham is the main threat the Wizards need to focus on. If George or Dybantsa can at least limit Cunningham, it will make the Pistons' offense stagnant.

They also lack much shooting and spacing. They have Duncan Robinson and Isaiah Joe, but that is really it. The starters are Jalen Duren and Ausar Thompson, both not prolific three-point shooters. If the paint is well defended and Detroit is forced to take outside shots, the Wizards have a strong chance to win.

Injury Report

Pistons:
Jalen Duren - Game Time Decision (Rest)

Wizards:
Khris Middleton - Game Time Decision (Rest)
Alex Sarr - Game Time Decision (Foot)
Tristan Vukcevic - Out (Hip)
Jamir Watkins - Out (ACL Tear)

Probable Starters

Pistons:
Cade Cunningham
Ausar Thompson
Duncan Robinson
John Collins
Paul Reed

Wizards:
Trae Young
AJ Dybantsa
Kyshawn George
Anthony Davis
Deandre Ayton

Game Information

Matchup: Wizards (1-0) vs Pistons (1-0)
Time: 7 PM EST
Location: Capital One Arena (Washington, DC)
TV: Monumental Sports Network
Game Line: Wizards +3.5, Total 220.5, Wizards Moneyline +154

Make sure you bookmark Washington Wizards on SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!

Add us as a preferred source on Google

Loading recommendations... Please wait while we load personalized content recommendations

Published
Bryson Akins
BRYSON AKINS

Bryson Akins is a writer for the Wizards on Sports Illustrated. Akins graduated from Emerson College in the spring of 2025, the same school Wizards General Manager Will Dawkins attended. Some of Akins' past work includes covering the Thunder on Last Word on Sports, along with his YouTube channel "Thunder Digest." Bryson's favorite memory watching the Wizards are the hard screens center Marcin Gortat would set.