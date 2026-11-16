Wizards' Bilal Coulibaly May Have Made a Big Mistake in Betting On Himself

After exiting the Washington Wizards' previous season as one of the young corps' bigger winners, having feasted upon depleted springtime opponents with new-and-improved on-ball upside, Bilal Coulibaly kept riding his 2026 momentum through this campaign's start. Elevated back into the starting five amidst AJ Dybantsa's injury management saga back in October, the squad's longest-tenured prospect logged 11 points in back-to-back games with exactly the brand of energy and defense desired along the wings.

Ever since supplying those early contributions, though, fans have really begun wondering what the future holds for the Coulibaly's future, let alone more pressing matters clouding the franchise's once-optimistic outlook. He's fallen well short of the productive standards he was incentivized to set, making his still-regular playtime increasingly-tough to justify with a mini-collapse that folds unfortunately into some broader questions percolating within the Wizards' seven-game loss streak.

Nov 12, 2026; Washington, District of Columbia, USA; Washington Wizards guard Bilal Coulibaly (0) dunks as Detroit Pistons forward Paul Reed (7) looks on during the second overtime at Capital One Arena. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Coulibaly's Personal Cratering

He's had moments of combining his vertical athleticism with the corner-sitting, play-finishing role Washington's staff has in mind for him, cutting for the occasional rim-finish while still armed with the timely hops to embarrass ill-prepared defenders on fast breaks.

He'd be much more helpful if the Wizards played like they were attending track meets, as he's yet to locate anything resembling that level of comfortability in half-court settings. Without the outside jumpshot to frighten defenders, Coulibaly's left without much space to score as an off-ball spacer, much less as a go-to decision-maker given just how many of his teammates are better-equipped to hold the ball.

He's down to 15.2% on the season from 3-point range, having laced a mere five long-range attempts without a multi-splash game to his name nearly a month into the season. Even for Coulibaly, who's yet to ever surpass 32% from outside on a usually-stingy sniping diet, that's inoperable.

The Wizards will continue to feel the need to regularly call upon the wiry Coulibaly for his defensive services, though he's still not a good-enough disruptor to warrant such invisible offensive impact. As handy as his stock accumulation has proven to be, he's less of a shutdown artist than he is a mildly-productive rotational option on that end of the floor. The slightly shorter and burlier Cade Cunningham certainly had no problem with Coulibaly in his way, creating 28 team points- including six of his own on serviceable efficiency- during the near-six minutes he spent under the wing's watch in last week's defeat to the Detroit Pistons.

Damaged Long-Term Value

While the fans were sure to take note of Coulibaly's late-season scoring spike as one of the lone advantage-creating pieces to see the previous season through to the end, he was never expected to be quite so entrusted with talents like Dybantsa, Anthony Davis and Trae Young joining a situation already set to reactivate more promising teammates in Alex Sarr and Kyshawn George.

Before he could show off what he was capable of in a more minimized role, though, he and the franchise had to try settling some housekeeping matters. With the final year of his rookie contract looming, he and Washington management reportedly attempted to re-up on their joint partnership in the form of an extension that would kick in next summer. No dice- he, as well as other 2023 NBA Draft classmates who'd similarly-struggled to consistently wow their respective audiences, would have to wait until after the 2026-27 schedule before negotiating through restricted free agency.

Oct 28, 2026; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; Washington Wizards guard Bilal Coulibaly (0) reacts after fouling Cleveland Cavaliers guard Donovan Mitchell (45) on a three-point basket in the first quarter at Rocket Arena. Mandatory Credit: David Richard-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Any attempt to prove that he's worth whatever generous number his camp pitched to Washington's brass hasn't worked in his favor through four weeks of resumed action. Forget extension-worthy; he's barely playable at the moment, benefitting greatly from a depleted and disappointing Wizards bench that never seems to be firing with a full chamber. Someone has to chew minutes, and he's going to keep earning at least some reps until another reserve decides to take a step up on defense.

There are plenty of nitpicks worth airing out regarding the Wizards' plateaued foundation-molding efforts, with a few of their existing contractual obligations and team-building fits already having raised red flags before mid-November. And though Couliably's dilemma is one that'll remain on the smoking oven's back burner, its lowered priority won't make it any less bleak.

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