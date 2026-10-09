Studs and Duds From Wizards Preseason Victory over Knicks

The Washington Wizards open preseason with a big-time win over the New York Knicks. This game was a true test of what this team is all about. They went out and showed what they were made of, taking down the defending champs 111-109 in Madison Square Garden. Which players were the reasons this game ended in a win, and which guys were the reason it went down to the wire? Here are the studs and duds from the first preseason game.

Stud: AJ Dybantsa

This was a fantastic unofficial debut for the first overall pick. Although he was subbed out early, AJ Dybantsa did not disappoint. The forward finished with 11 points on decent efficiency, but he really excelled on defense. This was a concern in the draft process, but he showed why those doubts shouldn't exist. He finished with four steals and helped hold OG Anunoby and Mikal Bridges to a combined 4-of-12 from the field.

AJ DYBANTSA FIRST HALF HIGHLIGHTS:



7 POINTS

2 REBOUNDS

2 ASSISTS

4 STEALS

3/8 FG



AJ DYBANTSA IS SPECIAL 🔥🔥 pic.twitter.com/kw0ShmXATn — WizardsMuse (@WizardsMuse1) October 9, 2026

Dud: Tre Johnson

It was a disappointing game from the second-year guard. Tre Johnson is known as a shooter, yet he took only six shots and made three. Frankly, if Johnson wants to keep carving out a role, he needs to show he is not a streaky shooter. He has to be a consistent guy you can rely on for a few threes a night, not someone who only gives you five points off the bench.

Stud: Anthony Davis

If Anthony Davis can do what he did in this one game all season, he can put together an MVP season. In just one half of play, the veteran big had 16 points, seven rebounds, and a block. Davis also knocked down two of his three long-distance attempts. Everything was going for Davis, and his game will expand once Sarr returns.

ANTHONY DAVIS

TRAE YOUNG

AJ DYBANTSA



WIZARDS BIG 3 GOING TO WORK. 🔥🍿



(via @ESPNNBA)



pic.twitter.com/PasmUMUs3n — Hoop Central (@TheHoopCentral) October 9, 2026

Dud: Bilal Coulibaly

This was not what Bilal Coulibaly needed to do in his first preseason game. The defense was there, as always, but his offense showed no signs of improvement. He made only one of his eight shots in this one, and missed all three long-distance attempts. The shot does look smoother, that can be said, but it means nothing if he cannot knock them down.

Stud: Trae Young

The Wizards finally have a true point guard. Trae Young only played one half of basketball with Davis, but his impact on the offensive end was clear. The veteran guard had 15 points on 50 percent shooting from distance, along with four assists and two steals. Notably, Young definitely played off-ball more than he has in the past. He gave up the ball a decent amount, letting guys like Davis and Kyshawn George run the show. It opened up the game not only for him, but for many of his teammates.