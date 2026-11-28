With aspirations to at least make the play-in tournament, the Washington Wizards need some help to do that. While they have a solid starting five, the bench isn't up to par. Part of that is because Justin Champagnie is hurt, but even with him back, the bench still needs an upgrade. There are multiple ways to do so, but here are the top five players the Wizards should target at the deadline.

Devin Vassell

Oct 20, 2026; San Antonio, Texas, USA; San Antonio Spurs guard Devin Vassell (24) celebrates in the second half against the Oklahoma City Thunder at Frost Bank Center. Mandatory Credit: Daniel Dunn-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

This comes from an idea floating online that sends Anthony Davis to the San Antonio Spurs. This isn't far-fetched, as the Spurs could use someone like Davis next to Victor Wembanyama. While other players would be included in a deal to send Davis to the Spurs, getting Vassell to come off the bench or start would be amazing. He is having a bit of a down year, but he is still shooting 35 percent from distance and getting almost two steals a night. That kind of player would be a good addition for the Wizards.

Kris Dunn

Nov 10, 2026; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Los Angeles Clippers guard Kris Dunn (8) against the Phoenix Suns at Mortgage Matchup Center. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

This one was mentioned in the past, and this is still a player the Wizards should target. The Los Angeles Clippers are bound to be sellers at the deadline, meaning almost everyone on their roster should be available. Kris Dunn will be a hot target, as he brings some elite defense and an extra point guard off the bench. Dunn could also be a package deal, since they might be able to get another player from them without having to give up as much as they would for two separate deals.

Derrick Jones Jr.

Nov 10, 2026; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Los Angeles Clippers forward Derrick Jones Jr. (5) against the Phoenix Suns in the first half at Mortgage Matchup Center. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The reason was mentioned with Dunn. A selling team with a forward who can be aggressive on the boards and provide some depth. Derrick Jones Jr. would be the perfect addition off the bench, and would probably cost the team only two seconds to acquire him. A cheap player who can give a valuable 15 minutes a night and contribute to winning. Sounds like a dream come true for the Wizards.

Jalen Smith

Nov 13, 2026; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Chicago Bulls forward Jalen Smith (25) signals during the second half against the Atlanta Hawks at United Center. Mandatory Credit: Matt Marton-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Something the Wizards could use is a backup big. While bringing in Deandre Ayton sounded amazing over the summer, the truth is this trade has been an utter failure. He barely plays, and when he does, he rarely impacts the game. If the Wizards want a better big off the bench, Jalen Smith could serve as that upgrade. He is shooting the three-ball at over 40 percent this season, and he is bringing in 7.5 boards a night. That kind of player to come off the bench to provide size, shooting, and rebounding would be great for a playoff push.

Jaylin Williams

May 20, 2026; Oklahoma City, Oklahoma, USA; Oklahoma City Thunder forward Jaylin Williams (6) celebrates a basket during the first quarter against the San Antonio Spurs during game two of the western conference finals for the 2026 NBA playoffs at Paycom Center. Mandatory Credit: Alonzo Adams-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Not a flashy move, but one that can pay dividends for multiple seasons. Jaylin Williams is on a very cheap deal and can be the perfect backup stretch five for the Wizards. He is having a down year, so the price can be lower than normal. Over the past few seasons, he has been one of the better long-distance shooters at his position. He is not someone who will play many minutes, but he will still provide good production in 12 or 16 minutes of action. With the Oklahoma City Thunder dealing with injuries that have cost them multiple games, the team may be looking to sell.

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