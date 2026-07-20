Trae Young's Offseason Media Tour Continues Building Wizards' Stakes

Trae Young's first opening night as the Washington Wizards' starting point guard is already draped in enough expectations.

The 4x All-Star was practically punted from the Atlanta Hawks following seven and a half seasons of service, but the Wizards, all-in on his potential as the floor-raising distributor they'd unsuccessfully attempted to luck their way into in NBA Drafts past, invested even further in Young last month when the parties agreed on a four-year, $212 contract. He was already preparing for a bounce-back, but he'll now have a costly price tag to back up while having to slot in next to AJ Dybantsa, the crown jewel of this most recent draft cycle.

Jun 23, 2026; New York, NY, USA; AJ Dybantsa poses for photos with NBA commissioner Adam Silver after being selected first overall by the Washington Wizards during the 2026 NBA Draft at Barclays Center. Mandatory Credit: Brad Penner-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Despite known quantities like Young and Anthony Davis manning the Wizards' point of attack, the stars aren't presently burdened with much pressure to contend for anything alongside their developmentally-minded organization, at least throughout next season.

But even on that front, Young is already threatening to attract the attention that's usually reserved for proven squads, having dug back into his old bag of tricks in willingly inviting the ire of New York Knicks fans thanks to his flurry of recent public stunts.

First, last week, he took a video of himself riding around New York while rewatching his old highlights against the Knicks. It was against the historic franchise with which he launched his villainous Hawks identity all the way back during his run through the 2021 playoffs, and he's only build on that specific brand of nostalgia over the following days when he ripped Knicks star Jalen Brunson's jersey at Fanatics Fest.

Trae Young rips a Jalen Brunson jersey in front of fans



Wow. 😬 pic.twitter.com/ovKGVmh0kK — Hoop Central (@TheHoopCentral) July 18, 2026

Young's Interesting Marketing Strategy

As nice as it is to see a star player so spirited to take on a rival, especially one in the pursuit of the on-court greatness he's clearly chasing, the star's choice to badger the Knicks of all teams at this specific time did raise some eyebrows.

For one, this not a popular time to poke the bear that is New York basketball. It's vibrant fan base has every reason to be high on its own supply this summer, having just won this past NBA title in dominant fashion, making its half-decade beef with the one-time antagonist Young look like child's play in comparison.

Jun 2, 2021; New York, New York, USA; Atlanta Hawks guard Trae Young (11) during game five in the first round of the 2021 NBA Playoffs at Madison Square Garden. Mandatory Credit: Wendell Cruz-USA TODAY Sports | USA TODAY Sports

While the Knicks savor their best moment of the century, Young remains on the rebound. He's yet to re-prove himself as a franchise fixture since making the move to Washington, even if the Wizards believe in him enough to have signed him through the remainder of the 2020s, and his willingness to cling onto those moments at the Knicks' expense further indicates that the balance of this relationship has flipped following years of New Yorkers cursing Atlanta's front man.

The best outcome that can potentially stem from Young's recent string of Knicks-related appearances is a timely return to form out of the Wizards' offensive orchestrator, one in which he flexibly balances his usual distributive duties with the off-ball excellence as a connective shooter and passer that he's previewed.

With any luck, the reinvigorated Young and his spunky Wizards can swing a nationally-televised appearance out of any residual Knicks intrigue, though anyone expecting anything more than a few inspiring performances out of Washington has to remember one critical contrast: while one of these franchises ended last season hoisting the Larry O'Brien Trophy, the other led the NBA in regular season losses en route to landing the draft's No. 1 overall pick.

If nothing else, his strategy has already provided offseason relevance and D.C.'s proper introduction to the Trae Young experience. Dwelling on since-outdated victories won't impress everyone, but he's clearly out for blood now that he's acclimated into his new home.

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