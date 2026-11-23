This time last week, D.C. sports fans were begging for a performance like what they got within this weekend-ending statement against the Orlando Magic. They'd spent most of November, a sequence that, funnily enough, dated back to the Washington Wizards' last Magic encounter, suffering loss after humiliating loss without any adjustments to speak of. Minimal defense was played, few rebounds were collected and nary an outside soul was impressed with the latest iteration of this team's on-court product

That was before a player's only meeting and subsequent road trip began what appears to be a season-rejuvenating streak of success.

All it took was another bump-in with Orlando to exhibit some more helpful basketball indicators that the hungry home fans had been waiting to see: on-ball Kyshawn George led the group in both scoring and minutes in the 116-96 win, AJ Dybantsa flourished without having to settle from 3-point land and the usually-sagging bench produced. The headliners are slowly-approaching the best versions of themselves within this Wizards offense, and the defense did enough to keep Magic leading man Franz Wagner from meaningfully-challenging their relieved hosts.

22 made threes from the Wizards, but AJ Dybantsa didn’t attempt one. Here’s Wizards HC Keefe on his 16 point impact:



“We’re putting the ball more in his hands to make decisions…I loved how he was able to get into the paint, kick out for his teammates, and obviously draw fouls.” pic.twitter.com/LhkBMDKHvd — All Wizards Talk (@AllWizardsTalk) November 23, 2026

On what stuck out for the Wizards in their first three-game run of wins in over a year:

Improved Bench Staggering

The Wizards are still strapped for playable reserves beyond what they've already whittled the bench down to, but they impressed in sprinkling in the role players over a mostly-lopsided first half.

They wisened up from some of the bruises they sustained over this month's eight-game losing streak, ensuring that multiple of Anthony Davis, Dybantsa and George shared the lion's share of minutes once the starting five's time all together concluded. The lineups that featured Trae Young and various pieces of clutter still made occasional appearances, but never seemed to overstay their welcomes with active shuffling among Washington's contributors.

Nov 22, 2026; Washington, District of Columbia, USA; Washington Wizards guard Trae Young (3) drives to the basket as Orlando Magic guard Jalen Suggs (4) defends in the second half at Capital One Arena. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Essentially, Keefe seems to be taking auditions for those capable of crossing the Khris Middleton line: anyone who's capable of leveraging enough of their talents into surpassing the 35-year-old playmaker in the depth chart will get them. Even if just for a few minutes, Will Riley earned a glimpse early-on as a jumbo point guard, while his fellow sophomore managed to translate some in-rhythm buckets into the role he'd briefly lost.

Tre Johnson's Timely Return to Form

Of course, I'm talking about Tre Johnson, who enjoyed a much-needed shooting clinic as a helpful contributor to the consistent scoring barrage.

He did exactly what everyone had been asking him to all season. Instead of making the game harder than it needed to be in a constant hunt for off-the-dribble highlights, he generally-stuck to firing when he was open and converting on those looks en route to 11 smooth points on 4/5 shooting.

Tre Johnson tonight:



11 PTS

3/3 3P

110% TS pic.twitter.com/rcnZ2WuCEg — Tre Johnson SZN (@trejohnsonszn) November 23, 2026

He's been the biggest culprit among fans discouraged at Washington's low-scoring bench production, given the 36.1/24.7% shooting splits he trudged back home saddled with. But coming off of just 12 combined minutes between those back-to-back road wins, he enjoyed his more generous leeway of old. The same couldn't be said for Bub Carrington, who was a few garbage time minutes away from multiple DNPs spread over Washington's last three outings.

Bilal Coulibaly, too, was huge in helping the second-stringers combine for 33 points, huge play-finishing buckets to give the go-to players all the breathing room they needed. He was even more open than Johnson was, practically by design, though he hadn't been yanked around the rotation quite like his guards had.

Nov 4, 2026; Washington, District of Columbia, USA; Washington Wizards guard Bilal Coulibaly (0) dunks a sAtlanta Hawks guard Nickeil Alexander-Walker (7) looks on in the second half at Capital One Arena. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

His big night was just as needed in the big picture- proof that he can perform within a rudimentary 3&D archetype will be huge in his attempt to make the most of his contract year.

Winning the Head-to-Head Battle

While Davis cruised to an effortless 8/13 scoring spree, Orlando's own go-to forward didn't fare quite so well in his trip to D.C.

The Wizards stonewalled him with a resounding end to his mid-November heat check, with Wagner emerging fresh off of a 33-point excursion in Brooklyn capped off by a game-winner against the Nets. It was the fifth time he'd notched at least 30 points over his last seven appearances- a far cry from the forgettable 16 point finish he was limited to in his attempt at vengeance over the Wizards.

His defenders mucked up his driving lanes and surrounded him under the rim, with his largely-ineffective outside jumper doing him little good when dared to stretch the court on his own.

Nov 22, 2026; Washington, District of Columbia, USA; Orlando Magic forward Franz Wagner (22) shoots the ball over Washington Wizards guard Bilal Coulibaly (0) in the first half at Capital One Arena. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

While Washington's overall stopping prowess came and went thanks to their lingering lapses in communication- timely reminders of the inexperienced youth and less-than-effective guards that the team's decked with- this was a win to be proud of. The conservatively-shooting Wizards can't be depended upon to hold up in a shootout every night, but their floor-spacers more than pulled their end of the bargain to launch the lengthy homestand.

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