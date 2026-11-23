The Washington Wizards have attempted to temper traditional expectations at every turn three and a half years since committing to their rehearsed rebuilding tenets. They lost at nearly every measurable turn through a string of regular seasons, relying on bigger-picture wins on the developmental front in laying the groundwork for the competitive chapter to come.

Through mid-November, though, they'd yet to clearly rise from the ashes following that extensive period of public self-immolation. As fun as the early-season wins against occasionally-depleted opponents were, they fell to a 4-11 record last week behind a slew of their more embarrassing losses of the last few years. Few adjustments were made amidst the Wizards' struggles to channel much of any effort into their defense, rebounding attack and scoring dynamism, and the fans made their frustrations heard in mass-calling for head coach Brian Keefe's job.

Things got so ugly behind closed doors that the Wizards reportedly assembled for the dreaded players-only meeting, the last-ditch effort that teams turn to in desperate attempts to unite disconnected locker rooms. According to Bilal Coulibaly, it was Khris Middleton who led the charge in getting the players all on the same page.

Bilal Coulibaly reveals the Wizards had a players-only meeting initiated by Khris Middleton during their eight-game losing streak.



They’ve since won three straight.



Question from @TroyHalibur pic.twitter.com/WqXm1VT1WD — Bijan Todd (@bijan_todd) November 23, 2026

It would appear that the veteran's persistence on hashing out the Wizards' lethargic approach has worked- they've won three-straight since that demoralizing 136-120 loss to the Memphis Grizzlies, transitioning the brief road trip heater into a real streak following last night's 116-96 defeat over the Orlando Magic. Add Middleton's timely connectivity exercise to what's been a surprisingly-impactful on-court role, and we're left with one of the young season's more meaningful all-around pieces.

Middleton's Profitable Wizards Reunion

Initially brought back to D.C. as a familiar lineup-extending luxury, he's seen the floor much more than previously-expected given their desperate need for backups capable of keeping the buckets flowing. He's impressed both as a ready shooter and quick off-ball passer with 7.2 points on 53.8% 3-point shooting over his last five games, making the most of the 19 nightly minutes he's begun getting entrusted with.

Nov 22, 2026; Washington, District of Columbia, USA; Washington Wizards forward Khris Middleton (22) shoots the ball against the Orlando Magic in the second half at Capital One Arena. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

His age-35 contributions look even more impressive when we account for his rotational status just a little over a week ago, when he seemed to have played his way out of Keefe's rotation in near-record time. Middleton had earned seven-straight DNPs since getting re-activated, looking far too physically-spent to effectively get his shots off while staggering up and down the hardwood.

But with other understudies like Tre Johnson and Bub Carrington failing to produce positives of their own as spotty, one-dimensional scoring specialists, Middleton was brought back into the fold to set an example as to what a self-aware role player looks like. He's already enjoyed his time in the sun, having once peaked as a championship-closing All-Star with the Milwaukee Bucks, and now knows how to make the most of his remaining minutes as an off-ball difference-maker.

"Of course I'm gonna make mistakes, but effort and the right intent is there," he told On SI earlier this week. "I'm just trying to be an example. Boxing out, doing the little things that's kept me in this league for a very long time, anything that can help this team win."

In light of Khris Middleton essentially absorbing Bub Carrington's role in the Wizards' rotation, here were some thoughts on his inspiration following another strong outing against the Grizzlies. "I'm just trying to be an example...anything that can help this team win." pic.twitter.com/R8pO2NZEET — All Wizards Talk (@AllWizardsTalk) November 19, 2026

Thus, the Khris Middleton line was born. Prospects like Johnson, Carrington and Will Riley would stay handcuffed to the pine behind the veteran so long as they struggled to combine niche offense with hustling defense, and that bit of meritocracy has remained through the Wizards' recent surge.

Johnson managed to poke his head above water in aiding the 3-point tsunami over the Magic, while the gangly Riley's yet to earn much consistent burn despite the improved fight he's demonstrated on defense. Carrington's been essentially cut from the regular rotation for the time being, now having been relegated to garbage-time duty multiple times over Washington's last few outings.

Even if Middleton remains far from a sustainable solution to the Wizards' second-string shortcomings, he's still found a way to help bring the locker room together while participating in team performances like this shooting exhibition to remember. Veterans who've been there, done that are needed to help set tangible standards, and his recent sequence of input has answered any remaining questions as to why he's still going to keep earning paychecks.

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