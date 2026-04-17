Will Dawkins Reveals Trae Young was Always Going to be a Wizard

The offseason has officially begun for the Washington Wizards, and it will be an offseason full of questions. Some of those include what the team has planned with Anthony Davis, whether there will be a major coaching change, and who the Wizards will draft. Other questions need answers, but Will Dawkins answered one of them in his end-of-season press conference.

That question was whether Trae Young is part of this team's long-term plan. Well, the short answer is yes, but it is much more complex than some fans think. See, Dawkins actually revealed that if Young had never been traded and declined his player option in Atlanta, he would have been the team's number one free-agent target.

Trae Young Was Destined to Play in Washington

Mar 16, 2026; Washington, District of Columbia, USA; Washington Wizards guard Trae Young (3) advances the ball against the Golden State Warriors during the first half at Capital One Arena. Mandatory Credit: Brad Mills-Imagn Images | Brad Mills-Imagn Images

Dawkins' answer makes it clear that it was destiny for Young to play in a Wizards jersey. Ever since he arrived in the DMV, Young has bought into the city and team, repping a variety of Washington Capitals, Wizards, and even Georgetown University jerseys on the bench. This just shows how much he is bought in as a player and that he believes in what the Wizards are building.

This is more than what can be said about Anthony Davis, who was also traded to Washington during the 2025-26 season. Davis is still unsure if his future is in Washington or with another team, as he has made it known he wants to play for a contender for the rest of his career. Naturally, the Wizards are not at that phase yet, but Dawkins made it known that the rebuilding train is leaving the station.

Jan 9, 2026; Washington, District of Columbia, USA; Washington Wizards general manager Will Dawkins (L) introduces newly acquired Wizards guard Trae Young (R) at a press conference prior to the Wizards' game against the New Orleans Pelicans at Capital One Arena. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-Imagn Images | Geoff Burke-Imagn Images

The move to leave the station included Young, no matter what. During his end-of-season press conference, Dawkins let the media know he had always planned to bring Young to Washington. Dawkins stated, "In the event that Trae Young was going to opt out when he was in Atlanta, he probably would have been our number one target in free agency." Dawkins made it known that this was not just a trade that he made for cap space, but a trade he had already thought about.

Luckily, trading for Young is better than trying to go after him in free agency. Now the Wizards have more say over an extension, along with having him lock in with the vision. Young is clearly bought in; the only question left is what his extension will look like.

A fair amount would be in the range of $35-$40 million per year. A good amount for a proven guard, yet less than he is making now due ot his recent stretch of injuries. This contract extension would probably be for three years. The only holdup is whether Young will pick up his player option for almost $49 million next season. Even if he picks it up, the Wizards are still fine financially, as the next-highest-paid player will be Alex Sarr, who is still on a rookie deal.

Clearly, Young was always destined to play for the Wizards in Washington. In this world, it worked out via trade. In another one, it would have been a fight with other teams in free agency. Thankfully, this was the best dimension to acquire him, giving up little to get an All-NBA caliber point guard in return.

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