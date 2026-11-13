Studs and Duds from Wizards Double-Overtime Thriller Against Pistons

The Washington Wizards tasted the win tonight but could not swallow it whole, losing in a double-overtime thriller. At one point in the first overtime period, the Wizards held a seven-point lead. Then the defense collapsed, allowing Cade Cunningham to have a historic night, giving the Detroit Pistons the win.

While it is their sixth straight loss, the Wizards should not hang their head whatsoever. This was arguably their best game of the season, and almost came away with a win against a very talented Pistons squad. Here are the studs and duds from the loss.

Stud: Alex Sarr

This one can go down as the best game from Alex Sarr's young career. He started the game by making his first 10 shots, but later missed two clutch three-pointers; still, it was a great game.

Alex Sarr tonight:



30 PTS

9 REB

4 3PM

95% TS



The most efficient game of his NBA career. pic.twitter.com/P74mQyalAm — Real App (@realapp) November 13, 2026

The question for Sarr was: how does he fit in the double big lineup? He just looked lost to start the season. Now, this game shows how Sarr can be used in the Wizards' offense next to Anthony Davis.

Dud: Tre Johnson

After a good performance in the loss to the Pacers, Tre Johnson once again fell off the face of the earth. In the overtime loss, Johnson made only one of his nine long-distance attempts, and the defense was still lackluster.

At this point, we need to have a conversation about his role on the team. If Johnson is having a bad night on offense, what warrants him playing 30 minutes? The defense is still bad, along with the facilitating. It's just hard to play a shooter who cannot shoot.

Stud: Trae Young

Trae Young heard the criticism from fans, and he responded. Young was almost the hero in this one, as he hit the shot that sent the game to overtime. Young finished with 37 points and hit half of his long-distance attempts.

🚨 TRAE YOUNG OVER TWO DEFENDERS AT THE BUZZER TO FORCE OT pic.twitter.com/RHAPujrh9J — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) November 13, 2026

He was also on point with his playmaking, having 14 assists and only four turnovers. The defense is still a liability, but he at least showed effort. He even took a big time charge in the fourth quarter that swung the momentum of the game.

Dud: Kyshawn George

Look, I hate to do this, because Kyshawn George had an overall solid game. However, he was also a reason the game had to go to overtime in the first place.

George still has two major flaws: his turnovers and fouls. If George can stay more disciplined on defense and not risk fouling out every game, his production would be absurd, and he would put up insane numbers. His fouls in this one caused him to play almost the entire fourth quarter with five fouls, forcing him to play passively instead of aggressively, which limits not only the offense but also the defense for the team.

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