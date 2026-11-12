Fit Check: Which Wizards Prospects are Being Improperly Utilized Amidst Ugly Losing Streak?

Few members of the Washington Wizards seem happy entering mid-November. Why should they be? After spending the summer toting the season to come as the one in which fans would finally enjoy a more unified, institutional focus on regularly winning games and actually embodying that initiative through October, they've collapsed to 4-8 thanks to an actively-ongoing five-game losing streak.

The team is struggling to accomplish much of anything in their present format. Even moments of scoring brilliance like Anthony Davis' 44-piece in Detroit don't seem safe so long as opponents know that he's without the help to prevail in a win, while the developmental goals the Wizards have long prioritized are nowhere to be found due to attention demanded from Washington's veterans. The roles that key pieces are getting crammed into don't suit their games, so the squad can't even say that they're putting the program's future in the best positions to succeed right now.

Nov 9, 2026; Detroit, Michigan, USA; Washington Wizards forward-center Anthony Davis (23) walks off the cort after the game against the Detroit Pistons at Little Caesars Arena. Mandatory Credit: Rick Osentoski-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Key dividing lines have separated their primary prospects, the guys capable of overcoming their strange surroundings in continuing to flash greatness from those who'll need a more direct contextual boost. On who makes up the different tiers that these first few weeks have revealed and where they've revealed room for organizational improvement:

Tier 1: The Obvious Keepers

Kyshawn George: No in-house development story has impressed outsiders quite like George's. Despite getting picked with the latest draft slot among everyone else we're going to run through, he's prevailed like few others could in parlaying his initial two-way excitement into a role as one of the game's next up-and-coming point-forward playmakers.

Unfortunately, the Wizards may be placing a bit too much creation pressure on his shoulders, especially with Trae Young's inefficient start to the season. It's been up to George to bail the offense out of their stickiest situations with his on-ball strengths, though his 39.7% 3-point success clip and high turnover rate suggest that he may be better off as a supplementary scorer rather than Young's table-setting understudy in his maturation to major competitive minutes.

Oct 30, 2026; Washington, District of Columbia, USA; Washington Wizards forward AJ Dybantsa (4) celebrates with Wizards forward Kyshawn George (18) during a timeout against the Charlotte Hornets in the second half in an NBA Cup game at Capital One Arena. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

AJ Dybantsa: The reigning No. 1 pick could similarly benefit from a more well-rounded supporting cast to ease his own ascent, though he's more in need of proper floor-spacing compared to George's lack of penetrating and distributing help.

Dybantsa's flashed everything that was advertised as a downhill rack-attacker with his burst, verticality, footwork and drive; the only problem is, he's running into his own teammates just as often as he's meeting leering defenders in the paint. The double-big lineups that have defined the ineffective starting-five have cramped Washington's look in the halfcourt, and he could use some of Young's touches as the go-to initiator just as much as he'd appreciate open space to slash into.

Tier 2: The Supporting Pieces

While George and Dybantsa seem like one of the next budding wing tandems to monitor, very few of their fellow draftees have similarly-delivered on their own respective expectations heading into autumn. But for some more than others, there's only so much they can do against such limiting outside factors.

Alex Sarr: Once seen as the top non-Dybantsa prospect of the bunch, George's No. 2 picked draft classmate continues looking more like a talented role player than a foundational piece within his current setting. He's not threatening or insistent-enough on-ball to stand out as a dynamic scorer alongside other previously-named starters, and Davis' presence has resulted in the seven-footer getting stuffed in the corner to wait for swinging spot-up opportunities and crashing/cutting windows.

And here’s Sarr himself on playmaking variety: “We got guys who can make decisions at all positions. Whether it’s me in the short roll, Trae, Kyshawn, AJ handling the ball, getting past their guy, we got a lot of different looks out there. That’s when the chemistry comes in.” https://t.co/yjUpdrsHYf pic.twitter.com/axGPfCtq5n — All Wizards Talk (@AllWizardsTalk) November 5, 2026

Relegating Sarr to "the scrapper" is detrimental for more reasons than the Wizards have wins. Most of them involve his poor fit alongside Davis, whom Washington's forced itself to focus on with his own impending contractual dilemma looming, as his brand of ball-stopping post-ups has worked well in building up his own value as a still-productive high-volume scorer.

For one, Sarr isn't a good-enough rebounder to still get his with AD or the rim-running Deandre Ayton gobbling up most boards, nor is he a strong-enough shooter to meaningfully space defenders out to the corner. The things he's good at, defense and passing, haven't been as helpful as they could be, especially given everyone else's desire to handle the rock, thereby relegating Sarr to the life of the corner man who occasionally blocks shots. Maybe we'll see more experimentation as he continues settling in following a summer spent healing from a broken foot, but it's hard to envision any easily-visible avenues for change so long as the starting personnel remains the same.

Tre Johnson: Arguably no Wizards has slumped more to start the season than their prized shooter, who's sitting at 36.4% from the field and 26.3% from distance 11 rocky games into his sophomore campaign. He's been unable to hit his patented 30+ feet pull-ups, let alone even the most open corner looks he's wandered into.

Nov 6, 2026; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Washington Wizards guard Tre Johnson (12) shoots against the Atlanta Hawks in the second quarter at State Farm Arena. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Johnson, more than just about anyone besides maybe Sarr, would benefit from some actual plays getting called in his direction. The Wizards aren't allergic to planned sets, regularly whipping out staggered screens for Young on his probes, so just because Johnson's eaten as a trailing shooter before doesn't mean that he should be relegated to such an afterthought as a tertiary scorer. If head coach Brian Keefe isn't going to redistribute his minutes, he may as well at least try making the guard's job easier on the court with more off-ball sets that other teams use to get their own snipers as open as possible.

Bub Carrington: The more experienced Carrington's still yet to miss an in-game appearance since getting drafted to Washington, though his game's progressed far less than most of his in-house peers despite the burn he's enjoyed.

By the percentages, he's been the shooter everyone hoped that Johnson would be, having knocked down 45.9% of his long looks as one of Young's more dependable play-finishers. With that said, his size, lack of that lightning-quick first step or comfortability playing through contract likely combine to mean that he'll never transition into an at-the-rim force. He's a clear-cut role player, and more volume from outside certainly couldn't hurt a squad as in-need of 3-point bombers as these Wizards are.

Bilal Coulibaly: The stringy wing performed admirably as Dybantsa's similarly-explosive understudy during his delayed start to the season, making up for his rudimentary offensive playstyle with all of the defense and energy that his coaching staff could have asked for.

Part of his diminished impact, one that's been felt since his minutes were limited following Dybantsa's activation, circles back to his still-futile jumper.

Despite a new look to his jumper, Bilal Coulibaly's struggles from behind the arc are at the worst they've been.



He's shooting 4/27 (14.8%) from three this season. He doesn't have a single game with multiple made threes. pic.twitter.com/e38Jb5Jhw7 — Ben Strober (@strobersports) November 12, 2026

Fans hoped that Coulibaly's destiny resided in his future as a 3&D depth option, but he still can't pull his weight from outside. 14.8% from arc-side is helping no one, proving that the rumors surrounding his re-worked mechanics haven't yet proven to mean anything. This stagnation is on Coulibaly's development more than any recent November in-game adjustments.

Will Riley: Lastly, we arrive at the forgotten man among recent first-round pick-ups, the one member of that exclusive group who's yet to carve out a meaningful rotational niche alongside the rest of the 2026-27 roster. It seems as if Riley may just be too raw to thrive as a second-string shooter and passer to ease the burdens of his starters, but with the Wizards already nosediving, the reasons to keep him on the shelf are starting to evaporate as analysts examine their still-worthwhile assets.

He, like a few of his fellow playmakers, could benefit a lot more from taking some of Young's touches than he would with some extended G League run. We and he know what he's capable of as a pace-controlling kickout-spitter; once he settles into regularly-competitive basketball, a boost in the off-ball difference-making he oozes could go a long way in unlocking the disastrous offense.

Make sure you bookmark Washington Wizards on SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!