One Wild Card Jazz Asset for the Wizards to Target in Trade Talks

The Washington Wizards haven't enjoyed many positions of leverage over their patient, meticulous rebuild. Though it may have taken more swings than they may have once envisioned, the draft lottery has finally blessed a team in desperate need of a superstar prospect in 2026, gifting the Wizards the No. 1 pick in this upcoming cycle after three hard seasons collecting a league-low 50 total victories.

Still, the strategic front office is still far from marrying itself to any desired outcome this far away from draft night. They'll be sure to field calls from interested buyers and prospective traders willing to make intriguing offers for the right to control next month's draft, and one cross-league peer will continue building outside buzz as a swap partner for insiders to keep in mind.

The Utah Jazz have played it similarly-cautiously since securing the second-highest spot in the selection order, indicating they'd be okay with taking whoever the Wizards don't nab between favored top picks AJ Dybantsa and Darryn Peterson. But given the years they spent grooming Dybantsa to remain in Utah, whether that be the prep school ball he enjoyed pre-college or his highly-acclaimed BYU stint, it's fair to prepare for at least a little bit of outside interest for the Wizards' draft position.

Feb 14, 2026; Provo, Utah, USA; BYU Cougars forward AJ Dybantsa (3) looks on during the second half against the Colorado Buffaloes at the Marriott Center. Mandatory Credit: Aaron Baker-Imagn Images | Aaron Baker-Imagn Images

Should the Jazz actually inquire about exchanging the top two picks in the draft, the Wizards would be remiss not to ask for a specific name to be thrown into the agreement. As hard of a name to trade for as Ace Bailey may be coming off of his impressive rookie season, there's no use in not even trying to bring him over to a team in which he's already developed a reported interest.

Ace's Potential Full-Circle Moment

Bailey, who went fifth-overall in 2025's class, made one of the more ambitious plays of any top prospect in refusing to work out for several of the organizations leading that year's lottery. The Rutgers product's preference to remain on the East Coast, and the development-oriented Wizards seemed to check the boxes he was looking for as a hand-picked destination.

The only issue with his maneuver is that contending for attention alongside Cooper Flagg and Dylan Harper took away any shot of his headlining the talent crop, as well as any leverage of his own. It didn't register as a draft-breaking surprise when the Jazz swooped in to take him one spot ahead of the Wizards, who were happy to turn to another prolific scorer in Tre Johnson as their own lottery-won prize.

He and Johnson each shined at their respective new homes, though Bailey's strong close to the season likely pushed his All-Rookie case ahead of the Wizards guard following his slow emergence as a starter. He averaged 19.4 points on 45.2% shooting from the field and a 36.3% success rate from behind the arc over his final 17 appearances, demonstrating a combination of size, scoring versatility and aggression that the Wizards sorely missed by springtime.

Mar 27, 2026; Denver, Colorado, USA; Utah Jazz guard Ace Bailey (19) during the first half against the Denver Nuggets at Ball Arena. Mandatory Credit: Christopher Hanewinckel-Imagn Images | Christopher Hanewinckel-Imagn Images

As oversaturated as Washington's wing depth could look on paper between Kyshawn George, Bilal Coulibaly, Will Riley and Justin Champagnie, it'll never say no to another confident and efficient shooter and creator. He's young enough to fit smoothly into their corps, and wouldn't positionally interfere with any incoming top prospect nearly as much as he would alongside fellow small forward Dybantsa, whom the Wizards would be essentially passing on in the event of a Bailey move.

Fit aside, his inclusion in any Wizards trade is a long shot even beyond the potential he's flashed as a go-to player. The Jazz's reported disinterest in overpaying for Washington's pick would limit many big-name assets changing hands beyond those first two picks - if the Wizards were to take Dybantsa, another dynamic bucket-generator in Peterson or an alternative frontcourt option in Cameron Boozer would likely appease the Ainges, and Washington's hypothetical pivot to any non-Dybantsa prospect would just result in Utah's guy falling into their lap anyway, no headache required.

Wizards fans seriously thinking through the process of trading down had better start resorting to future, lower-leverage picks as trade fodder to be more realistic about. Washington's management has repeatedly demonstrated comfort in getting more for their own goods than outsiders envision, but this idealized addition would out-do their already-impressive standards.

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