Is it Time to Cross Caleb Wilson Off of the Wizards' Draft Board?

The NBA Draft is set to tip off in exactly two weeks, and Washington Wizards fans have welcomed an entirely new brand of anxious anticipation following the team's clinching of the No. 1 pick. Despite winning the luxury of leading the class off with the franchise's choice preference, viewers and analysts alike are as in the dark regarding the Wizards' keystone asset as they've been in years.

The Athletic's Sam Vecenie reported that the Wizards have "not yet decided" on their mark, but those who've followed this iteration of Washington's front office can assume that the general confusion is more a result of their refusal to prematurely reveal their position. The team's decision-makers are cunning and secretive, as demonstrated over the years of moves they've made in building the squad up to this point, though they only have so many options to choose from at the top of the draft.

AJ Dybantsa, Darryn Peterson and Cameron Boozer seem destined to fill out the top three spots of the order, in some order. And their respective cases are individually compelling; Dybantsa, the ideal athlete, the complete perimeter weapon in Peterson and Boozer's lack of any glaring weakness have each earned the Wizards' attention, and understadably so.

Jan 24, 2026; Columbia, Missouri, USA; Kansas Jayhawks guard Darryn Peterson (22) looks to pass against BYU Cougars forward AJ Dybantsa (3) during the first half at Mizzou Arena. Mandatory Credit: Jay Biggerstaff-Imagn Images | Jay Biggerstaff-Imagn Images

It wasn't long ago, though, that the Wizards were preparing to talk themselves into prospects beyond the consensus top-three. Despite their draft-leading lottery odds, there remained a strong chance of Washington plummeting to the fifth spot on the board, and Momumental President Michael Winger later revealed his preparatory tactics in confessing that his scouting team was ready with at least five players to fall in love with in preparing for every possible scenario.

That was when Caleb Wilson was still clearly on the Wizards' radar. UNC's transition beast of a forward was forcing novice evaluators into expanding that top-three into a top-four as another likely star bet, but he seems to have all-but-disappeared from Washington-related draft discussions in occupying a one-man limbo between the most elite talent tier and everything else beneath him.

Wilson's Outside Pitch

That's not to suggest that he's chopped liver. Just like how Peterson has continually kept Dybantsa's draft stock somewhat in check as a fellow bucket generator, Wilson was right there alongside Boozer for much of the scouting cycle as well-rounded, two-way forwards with plenty of upside.

Feb 7, 2026; Chapel Hill, North Carolina, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels forward Caleb Wilson (8) with the ball as Duke Blue Devils forward Cameron Boozer (12) defends in the second half at Dean E. Smith Center. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-Imagn Images | Bob Donnan-Imagn Images

The 6'10 gazelle thrives in the open court as well as any of his future classmates, flashing a level of versatility and statistical intrigue that would have been better memorialized had his Duke counterpart not ran away with all of the ACC's accolades come award season.

Wilson was a spectacle when he was on, leaping up to smack shot attempts off glass from behind and slamming passes home at the cup with whirlwind athleticism on the regular. He's a heads-up ball-mover and smart enough to play where he's at his best, having notched a 62.6% true shooting percentage thanks to some fantastic finishing numbers and quiet creativity.

He strikes a casual fan like more of a freak specimen than the militant, hyper-efficient Boozer, but a deeper look into the former Blue Devil's flexibility inflicts a separation between the front court prospects that's grown inseparable from discussions between the pair.

There's a reason why Wilson was as willing as he was to run to the rim, having canned under 26% of his long-range attempts at an unimpressive attempt rate. Compare that mark with Boozer, who nailed over 39% of his own 3-point looks on over three tries per game, and that tweak to his game has made his transition to the bigs as a versatile hole-filler that much easier to envision.

And it wasn't just that one category in which Wilson was overwhelmed, either. Where he averaged 19.8 points, Boozer posted a 22.5 on a nightly basis. His 10.2 rebounds were higher than Wilson's 9.4, a difference he created almost entirely through offensive boards, and his halfcourt awareness was enough to close the gap on Wilson with a superior defensive box plus/minus despite Boozer recording a block less than half as often as his positional counterpart.

He was the National Player of the Year during his time sharing the state of North Carolina with Wilson's Tar Heels, taking home the NCAA's top individual basketball honor partially by simply outlasting his fellow forward. Wilson broke his right thumb during a practice shortly before March Madness began, ending his season by missing the final month of pre-scheduled action before his team memorably flamed out in the tournament's first round.

Feb 23, 2026; Chapel Hill, North Carolina, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels forward Caleb Wilson (8) reacts after a three point shot in the second half at Dean E. Smith Center. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-Imagn Images | Bob Donnan-Imagn Images

Winger and co. had to have considered Wilson during the months they spent watching the Wizards pile up losses, and despite those natural gifts he offers, even a healthy Wilson comes saddled with a floor-spacing deteriment to his game that's more gaping than any drawback that Dybantsa, Peterson and especially Boozer pose. He'll arrive in the league more raw than some of those NBA-ready difference-makers, and that may not pique management's interest alongside so many other projects.

Regardless of timeline, team spokespeople have regularly specified their united interest in taking the best player available, and any bottom-dwelling draft participant would be lucky to add Wilson to their young corps.

But as the Wizards have watched their lottery luck transition to debates as to whether Dybantsa can develop the all-around game to win MVPs, if Peterson can playmake well enough to eventually guide Washington's offense or just how realistic Boozer's odds of becoming a franchise player are, the odd-man out has had to watch as poor luck, timing and the desire for a balanced skillset wash him further out of the draft's central storyline.

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