Analyzing AJ Dybanta's Fit with the Wizards

There's a reason why ESPN's telecast cut to AJ Dybantsa in the audience of the 2026 NBA Draft Lottery shortly after the Washington Wizards won the whole ordeal earlier this month.

The favorite to go No. 1 overall in this loaded draft class is statistically qualified as a conference-leading scorer from his one-and-done stint with the BYU Cougars, athletically intriguing thanks to his strong combine measurements and generally viewed as the safest bet to transition from star prospect to star NBA forward. He clearly wants to be the first player taken off the board to continue proving his dominance over his talented peers, if not to change the fate of the lowly Wizards.

Mar 18, 2026; Portland, OR, USA; BYU Cougars forward AJ Dybantsa (3) passes the ball during a practice session ahead of the first round of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Moda Center. Mandatory Credit: Craig Strobeck-Imagn Images | Craig Strobeck-Imagn Images

This is exactly the brand of lead, multi-level scorer whom the Wizards have desperately spent years tanking for, a centerpiece to cleanly insert into the rest of the hard-earned corps. And as relieving as it must be to hear that someone like Dybantsa is welcoming the role of the draft's protagonist, Washington's scouts shouldn't fall in love just yet.

He, like everyone else, is worth a full evaluation. Not just as a physical specimen, or as a scoring artist, but also against the team-wide context that Washington's spent years solidifying.

How do Dybantsa's Strengths Compliment the Wizards?

Dybantsa's pitch as the top pick is simple. In a league where those who can create offense for themselves and others repeatedly sustain as believable franchise faces and award winners, here's a versatile, multi-positional wing with the proven production and potential to stick it out as a long-term winner.

He did it all at BYU, guiding a so-so talent pool to an NCAA Tournament appearance with 25.5 nightly points on 60% true shooting. While his teammates lacked sufficient self-creation, he wiggled through his limited on-court space by slashing to the rim at a nimble 6'9, drawing fouls at a professional level and hitting on a steady diet of tough midrange pull-up attempts.

For all of the other talented pieces whom the Wizards have picked up over draft seasons past, they haven't been lucky enough to nab anyone capable of putting an offense on their back to this level. He can find buckets all over the court thanks to his composure, patience and aggression, and the 3.7 assists he averaged imply that he has plenty to provide as a ball-mover.

AJ Dybantsa playmaking tape: pic.twitter.com/cHtbyyyIgk — riley ｼ (@rileyr_) May 29, 2026

Now, this isn't to say he's without his concerns.

For instance, Dybantsa isn't the best shooter from 3-point distance, connecting on just 33.1% of his long-range attempts. His relatively-low shooting release point has raised a few eyebrows from the occasional shot doctor, but his steadily-improving 77.4% free throw hit rate on an increasing volume inspires others that he's still plenty workable as an outside sniper under the right regiment.

Mar 18, 2026; Portland, OR, USA; BYU Cougars forward AJ Dybantsa (3) shoots the ball during a practice session ahead of the first round of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Moda Center. Mandatory Credit: Craig Strobeck-Imagn Images | Craig Strobeck-Imagn Images

Similarly, he was short on stocks as a freshman, producing merely 1.1 steals and 0.3 steals over 35 regular season games. That's where his impressive physical profile has assured doubters; he's instinctive with positive measurables and a will to crush opponents, and that combination of attitude and natural gifts is enough for plenty of evaluators.

Should the Wizards follow through with the expected and select the popular prospect, Dybantsa won't need to do everything on both ends of the floor. The defense already has some teeth with set rim-protectors in Alex Sarr and Anthony Davis, and Trae Young is too productive a ball-handling point guard to simply cede all playmaking responsibilities to a rookie. One day, he'd be expected to grow into that All-Star he seems destined to become, but his assortment of play-finishing scorers and supplementary stoppers should make that ramp about as favorable as it could be for a young phenom stepping into a serious situation.

How Much Should the Wizards Consider Lineup Fit?

When we analyze the Wizards' raw desire for this rare, can't-miss scoring prospect, the only draftee who comes close to matching Dybantsa's ceiling is Darryn Peterson, Kansas' own go-to guy.

Despite some of the guard's underlying availability and reliability questions, he's arguably more polished as a bucket generator. Peterson is a highly skilled on- and off-ball shooter, floating between both backcourt positions and knocking down 3-pointers at will. If he doesn't go No. 1, he'll be the very next player snatched up by the Utah Jazz at the very next pick.

Jan 24, 2026; Columbia, Missouri, USA; Kansas Jayhawks guard Darryn Peterson (22) looks to pass against BYU Cougars forward AJ Dybantsa (3) during the first half at Mizzou Arena. Mandatory Credit: Jay Biggerstaff-Imagn Images | Jay Biggerstaff-Imagn Images

Dybantsa fills all of the size and passing concerns that Peterson'e yet to answer, but his fit in Washington is admittedly clunky alongside everyone else whom the Wizards have publicly prioritied.

Known All-Stars in Davis and Young are guaranteed to start wherever they're playing, let alone on a Wizards operation that's fresh off of a 17-win finish, as is prized prospect Sarr following a second-consecutive Rising Stars Game selection. Dybantsa is fairly likely to join that status given his innate talent and all-around gadgetry, even though three of those aforementioned starters lack any of the reliable jump shots that Young-led offenses are known to favor.

Kyshawn George is the next-best player to rise into the starting-five, though Tre Johnson answers more of the spacing doubts that now need solving. George is no slouch from behind the arc himself, swishing over 38% of his 2025-26 threes on impressive volume, and his own defensive upside opens the door for a jumbo lineup option that's likely to give other eastern squads fits for years to come.

Dec 1, 2025; Washington, District of Columbia, USA; Washington Wizards guard Bilal Coulibaly (0) celebrates with Wizards forward Kyshawn George (18) after scoring while being fouled by Milwaukee Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo (not pictured) in the final seconds of the fourth quarter at Capital One Arena. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-Imagn Images | Geoff Burke-Imagn Images

Even if that's the look that head coach Brian Keefe opts to roll with entering opening night, the rest of the bench is still littered with enough wings to force tough rotation conversations immediately.

With that being said, if the Wizards believe that Dybantsa is good enough to earn top billing among his classmates, these roster footnotes are nothing compared to the championship odds that he'll go on to lead in D.C. Role players and veterans can come and go, but a franchise pillar should absorb the vast majority team-builders' attention.

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