Three Keys to Victory Ahead of Wizards at Thunder

The Washington Wizards traveled to Oklahoma City to face the Thunder on a second night of a back-to-back. They just lost to the Atlanta Hawks in NBA Cup action, falling to one win and one loss in the Cup standings. They are now third in their group.

Forget all of that, though, as the team desperately needs a win to avoid a losing streak. Facing the Thunder won't be easy, but thanks to injuries, they have a chance. Here are the three storylines to monitor in the game.

Attacking the Bigs

Oklahoma City will have only two centers available in the game: Isaiah Hartenstein and Aday Mara. Both are good rim protectors and facilitators so that it will be a tough task for the Wizards' bigs. However, there is a way to make these guys a non-factor.

Thunder injury report for tonight's game against the Wizards:



Jalen Williams (ankle surgery) is out

Cason Wallace (shoulder surgery) is out

Chet Holmgren (knee injury recovery) is out

Jaylin Williams (back spasms) is out

Nikola Topic (G League assignment) is out

Thomas Sorber… — Clemente Almanza (@CAlmanza1007) November 7, 2026

The forwards and bigs need to be aggressive and attack the bigs. If both of them get in foul trouble, it will open up the offense. It will allow easy driving attempts and space the floor more for cutters like Bilal Coulibaly and AJ Dybantsa to get easy buckets.

On the defensive side, it will force both of them to play conservatively with their screens. Shai Gilgeous-Alexander loves to use his centers to generate downhill looks. If the centers are in foul trouble, the screens will be easier to manage since they will not be as physical.

Winning the Rebounding Battle

Feb 3, 2026; Washington, District of Columbia, USA; Washington Wizards center Alex Sarr (20) grabs a rebound in front of New York Knicks guard Josh Hart (3) during the first quarter at Capital One Arena. Mandatory Credit: Rafael Suanes-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Wizards have been horrible at one thing: rebounding. All of their losses are because they lose the rebounding battle. Sure, some games they could shoot the three ball better, but you can still win on a poor shooting night.

It is extremely hard to win, though, if you give up offensive boards and second-chance points. The Wizards are currently giving up the third most second-chance points with 18.3 a game. They are also giving up the most offensive rebounds at 14.9.

The Thunder are a good rebounding team, but with this lack of size due to injuries, the Wizards have no excuse to get dominated on the boards.

Generating Open Looks

The Wizards' offense has become stagnant at times. They need to play like the water in a river, always flowing and moving. When they stop, it makes the shooters cold and lazy, so when they do get the ball, they miss their targets.

Tre Johnson 23 PTS (9-16 FG, 5-10 3P), 1 AST, 1 REB, 0 TO off the bench vs. Hawks



Good to see him get back on track pic.twitter.com/L6bE3S7w79 — Role Player Performances (@BenchHighlights) November 7, 2026

Constant movement is what will be key to winning. Having Tre Johnson come off screens for open corner or wing looks. Having Couliably and Johnson use off-ball screens to get open cuts to the hoop. Top-of-the-key screens for Trae Young and Kyshawn George.

No one should ever be still in the game. Everyone should be moving, whether that's setting a screen, cutting, running through, or with the ball.

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