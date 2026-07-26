LeBron James Answers One Wizards Question While Raising Another

The Washington Wizards, longtime punching bags of the east, are no strangers to the LeBron James experience.

They remained within close proximity of the contenders he captained throughout the 2000s, with the 22x All-Star and all-time leading scorer trouncing Gilbert Arenas' Wizards in three consecutive first round matchups between 2006-08. They were the first team he'd ever topple en route to a quartet of championships and NBA Finals MVPs, and based on his most recent announcement, they may not even be done shaking the now-41-year-old from their rearview mirror.

BREAKING: LeBron James is signing with the Philadelphia 76ers on a two-year, $8 million deal with a player option, Klutch Sports Group and Klutch CEO and Game Over show host Rich Paul tells ESPN. pic.twitter.com/ALOlTkgdAV — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) July 24, 2026

After eight years of service as a Los Angeles Laker, he's off and blazing his own path yet again in joining the Philadelphia 76ers for his self-proclaimed last ride. Despite the occasionally-fantastic whispers, they were never a serious player to add the active legend in free agency, only just now building their own case at shifting the Eastern Conference playoff picture following a few seasons of hard rebuilding, but his presence and preferences still have a chance to drastically effect the rising Wizards.

Could Any Wizards Soon Pad James' Newest Championship-Driven Roster?

This is far from James' first time changing squads to the general public's surprise, and he usually gets his way even after signing the offer sheet. He knows what players and archetypes he enjoys playing aside, and that trend that had previously risen into sight during his time with the Miami Heat, his second Cleveland Cavaliers stint and this most recent Lakers tenure has already begun emerging.

Kentavious Caldwell-Pope, a former favorite shooter of James who played a pivotal reserve role during the Lakers' run to the 2020 championship, has already opted to re-join his old point-forward in the form of a contract buyout with the Memphis Grizzlies.

Nov 5, 2019; Chicago, IL, USA; Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James (left) and forward Anthony Davis (center) and guard Kentavious Caldwell-Pope (1) celebrate from the bench in the second half against the Chicago Bulls at United Center. Mandatory Credit: Quinn Harris-USA TODAY Sports | USA TODAY Sports

If any Wizard is soon to follow, it's memorable former James co-star Anthony Davis, but he's in a much more complicated situation than KCP. Even during his new team's comparably-slower climb to potential greatness, he has no reason to want out of D.C. especially as a daunting four-year, $285 million contract extension looms.

He has more reason to be antsy about getting a deal done than his excited franchise, having yet to have made a singular in-game alongside the rest of the Wizards while attempting to cash in whatever residual good will he still has left over from his Lakers days.

Should the Wizards begin waffling on Davis' preferred price tag, expect his trade rumblings to re-surface, especially if present Philadelphia star center Joel Embiid is unable to remain healthy enough for a full postseason push.

While some Washington fans see James' most recent "decision" through the lens of whether this further clouds the Wizards' chances of spoiling the perceived playoff picture -- it doesn't, by the way, since the 76ers were already favored to surpass the Play-In Tournament that the Wizards are expected to attend -- this signing really puts their Davis plan on the clock. The front office's offseason clock now sets to Aug. 6, when he's first eligible to waive his player-option in lieu of four more years of security, and the Wizards' intentions on instantly-rewarding their newest proven star will be revealed shortly thereafter.

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