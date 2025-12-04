Banged-Up Wizards Take on Surging Celtics

The 3–17 Washington Wizards are slated to take on the 12–9 Boston Celtics. This game is shaping up to be quite the contest considering both teams will be without multiple key contributors.

The Celtics will likely be without Jaylen Brown as he is dealing with an ongoing illness, while the Wizards will be without Tre Johnson, Bilal Coulibaly, Alex Sarr, Corey Kispert, and Sharife Cooper. In other words, Washington has hit an injury bug. The result of the injuries will force both teams to rely on their depth, giving Washington a chance to sneak out a victory.

Wizards injury report for tomorrow’s game vs. Boston:



OUT:

Bilal Coulibaly (oblique strain)

Alex Sarr (adductor soreness)

Tre Johnson (hip)

Corey Kispert (thumb)

Sharife Cooper (calf) — Greg Finberg (@GregFinberg) December 3, 2025

Rising to the Occasion

With the likely absence of Brown, Boston will be forced to turn to Payton Pritchard and Derrick White in hopes of them picking up the slack. Pritchard has proven capable in the past of generating efficient offense, using his playmaking and shot creation ability to take over games. Pritchard will likely top the Wizards’ scouting report, as he is the most capable of generating consistent offense. Washington will have to slow his roll if they wish to pull off the upset victory.

PAYTON PRITCHARD DROPPED 42 🔥



Straight buckets in the Celtics' win vs. the Cavs 💰 pic.twitter.com/YK8Wxzgw6a — NBA on ESPN (@ESPNNBA) December 1, 2025

White, on the other hand, is impactful in different ways offensively. He does most of his damage off the ball, using timely cutting and off-ball movement to generate good looks. White is a guy who can get sneaky hot and take over games if defenses don’t pay enough attention to him, making it pivotal for Washington to keep a tab on him at all times.

Secondary Creators?

The biggest concern that many had with the Celtics coming into this season was where the secondary production was going to come from. That question has proven to be prudent as Boston's second unit hasn't seen much consistency. With that said, the Celtics lean on Anfernee Simons and Neemias Queta for a lot of production.

Simons is the team's backup point guard, providing the majority of the second unit's playmaking production. He isn't the most lethal creator, but he does have the ability to get hot and take over games. Queta is the team's play-finishing big man, cleaning up things on the inside. He is by no means a force on the interior, but he does what he does at a high level, giving the team consistency on both sides of the ball.

Dec 2, 2025; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Washington Wizards forward Kyshawn George (18) shoots the ball against Philadelphia 76ers forward Paul George (8) in the first quarter at Xfinity Mobile Arena. Mandatory Credit: Kyle Ross-Imagn Images | Kyle Ross-Imagn Images

This game is definitely going to be an interesting watch. Both teams will be forced to turn to unordinary methods in order to generate consistent production, leaving questions about how this game will transpire. This game may not be the best basketball that either team turns out this year, but it's a great opportunity for the Wizards to continue upon their recent winning trend.

