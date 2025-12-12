Marvin Bagley Providing Value as Mentor for Wizards

As the Washington Wizards continue shaping their young core, much of the attention has understandably centered on Alex Sarr, the franchise’s promising frontcourt centerpiece. He appears to be the Wizards’ only positive story this season.

Sarr has quickly established himself as one of the team’s most reliable rebounders and interior presences, leading the Wizards in boards last season and once again sitting atop the team’s rebounding charts this year.

Yet very quietly and importantly, another player has played a major role in Sarr’s growth: Marvin Bagley III.

Marvin Bagley told me that he’s advised Alex Sarr over the last couple years on “guarding bigs, and guarding guys bigger than me. Things that help me get in position to rebound.”



“Whenever I see something or can help in any way, I pull him to the side and talk to him…” pic.twitter.com/QDJ4TawmSR — Joshua Valdez (@joshvaldez100) December 10, 2025

What Marvin Bagley Brings to the Wizards

Nov 16, 2025; Washington, District of Columbia, USA; Washington Wizards forward Marvin Bagley III (35) attempts a jump shot over Brooklyn Nets forward Ziaire Williams (1) during the third quarter at Capital One Arena. Mandatory Credit: Rafael Suanes-Imagn Images | Rafael Suanes-Imagn Images

Bagley, often overshadowed by the highs and lows of his early career, has found renewed purpose and value in Washington.

Beyond his on-court production, what stands out is his willingness to mentor Sarr, offering the type of veteran presence the Wizards desperately need for their young roster. Bagley recently shared that he has been advising Sarr for years on how to guard bigger players, use leverage against stronger opponents, and position himself more effectively on the boards. His guidance is practical experience learned through battles against some of the league’s toughest big men.

Bagley explained his role, saying, “Whenever I see something or can help in any way, I pull him to the side and talk to him."

That type of leadership, offered consistently and without ego, has helped accelerate Sarr’s development. The results are visible. Sarr reads the floor better, anticipates rebounds with more confidence, and handles defensive matchups with increased physicality and discipline. These improvements aren’t done by accident, as they are the product of both talent and targeted mentorship.

For the Wizards, Bagley’s value goes beyond statistics. He provides maturity, experience, and professionalism that sets a tone within the locker room. On a team full of young players still shaping their habits and identity, Bagley bridges the gap between potential and production. His ability to support Sarr while still contributing meaningful minutes gives Washington flexibility and depth in the frontcourt, something the franchise has lacked in recent years.

As Sarr continues his ascent toward becoming the big man the Wizards envision him to be, Bagley’s influence stands as an important foundation. He is proving his worth not only with his play but with his voice, his mentorship, and his understanding of how to elevate those around him. In a rebuild, progress is often measured in development, and Marvin Bagley is helping ensure that Alex Sarr’s trajectory continues upward.

