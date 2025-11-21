Khris Middleton Slowly Settling Into Wizards' Wing Rotation

The Washington Wizards' 1-13 record wouldn't shown it, but they've picked up a few lessons from their two seasons and counting of their extensive rebuild.

If there's any that's loudly stuck out through the first month of their 2025-26 campaign, it's that score-first veterans aren't nearly as useful now as they were in previous seasons. Jordan Poole and Kyle Kuzma seemed a lot more important to the Wizards' remaining occasionally competitive due to their teammates' unpolished or apprehensive approaches, possession-savers who had a bit more experience with understanding their spots on the floor and getting to them in a pinch.

It's a narrative that's growing tougher to notice than ever amidst the Wizards' brutal start, with rising stars like Kyshawn George and Alex Sarr looking increasingly-worthy of on-ball reps and prioritization from a coaching staff that's largely shied away from calling many creative plays.

Oct 16, 2025; Detroit, Michigan, USA; Washington Wizards center Alex Sarr (20) and forward Kyshawn George (18) go for a rebound against the Detroit Pistons in the first quarter at Little Caesars Arena. Mandatory Credit: Lon Horwedel-Imagn Images | Lon Horwedel-Imagn Images

CJ McCollum's been the face of growing criticism to turn the page to the new era, with his sub-40% field goal percentage indicating that his shots would be better suited with a redirect to the next generation of Wizards guards. Khris Middleton's been largely lumped in with McCollum as a similarly-weathered veteran with his best scoring seasons behind him, but his quiet acclimation to more of a reserve rotational role within the Wizards' young wing core.

Middleton's Acclimation to a Fresh Rebuild

His strong, 23-point start to the season indicated that he'd resume his place towards the top of the Wizards' depth chart, where he'd helped the team play some strong ball following his midseason trade, and Washington's continued providing him with ample starting opportunities in each of his 11 appearances. But since notching 28 minutes in three of his first four outings, he's yet to log that many minutes in a contest since.

Nov 12, 2025; Houston, Texas, USA; Washington Wizards forward Khris Middleton (22) handles the ball against the Houston Rockets during the third quarter at Toyota Center. Mandatory Credit: Erik Williams-Imagn Images | Erik Williams-Imagn Images

He's since escaped a brief shooting rut to fill a mid-20 point per game role, where he's quietly helped the Wizards' status as passable-shooting unit. They may not hoist many 3-pointers, but they're making 37.6% for the eighth-most in the league, and that's largely been due to Wizards wings like he, George, Corey Kispert and Cam Whitmore.

Wizards coaching has been under the gun to make room for more of their fringe-rotational pieces as the losing's spiraled past the point of concern, and that's where Middleton's acceptance of a more flexible position in Brian Keefe's system. Justin Champagnie has looked more and more worthy of regular impact minutes, while Will Riley's ability to turn it on in a brief G League stint is demonstrative of the staff's willingness to give him another test drive with the big-league team.

Middleton and McCollum, acquired as expiring contracts that the front-office can flip into tradable assets, are set to earn a combined $74 million this season, meaning that finding interest for them among the Wizards' peers will be tough if they can't prove themselves as productive contributors. But despite that hefty price tag and the growing burden to make good use of his money, Middleton hasn't been quite the developmental or possession-to-possession hindrance that he's been made out to be.

