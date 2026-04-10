Do Wizards Have a Safety Net?

As the Washington Wizards’ 2025–26 season comes to a close, the focus becomes increasingly less upon the results of games and more so on the development of players and standings in the lottery. Washington has been out of playoff contention since virtually the start of the year and has treated this year as hopefully one of the last rebuilding years the franchise will have to endure.

Apr 5, 2026; Brooklyn, New York, USA; Washington Wizards forward Julian Reese (15) goes to the basket against Brooklyn Nets forward Josh Minott (00) during the first half at Barclays Center. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images | Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images

However, things aren’t completely in the Wizards’ control, as injuries, unhappy talent, and bad luck in the lottery could prove to be detrimental to the future of basketball in The District. Although most teams don’t ever want to employ it, almost every truly competitive team has a safety net they can fall back on in case things go haywire.

In Washington’s case, it’s unclear if they have such a safety net.

There is no secret behind the fact that a lot of the Wizards’ future is predicated on just how lucky they get in this year’s lottery. Currently, Washington has the worst record in the NBA, meaning it is tied for the highest odds to land the number one overall pick, and the lowest said pick could fall is fifth overall. This would secure the Wizards landing their pick this year as it is under a top-seven restriction, but it doesn’t ensure future stability.

The Wizards have clinched a bottom-four record, which means they will keep their top-8 protected pick in the 2026 NBA Draft.



Washington will send 2026 and 2027 second-round picks to the New York Knicks as the final element of the John Wall-Russell Westbrook trade. pic.twitter.com/XOWZKbBb4m — Greg Finberg (@GregFinberg) April 8, 2026

Although in most years any pick in the top five would be viewed as a luxury, for Washington, they may not be able to afford another fall in the draft. In order for the Wizards to truly kick-start their rebuild into high gear and take the leap into playoff contention, they will need a franchise-altering talent.

Although there is a chance they could find said player outside of the top four, as names like Caleb Wilson, Darius Acuff, and Keaton Wagler have picked up a lot of buzz, in order to truly ensure their future, picking in the top three seems to be a priority. By now, most people are well aware of the 2026 draft class’s “big three” in Darryn Peterson, Cameron Boozer, and AJ Dybantsa — each of whom screams All-NBA upside.

Landing one of them is surely ideal, but in the chance Washington falls out of the top three, all hope is not gone. Trading for Anthony Davis and Trae Young at the very least ensures competitive basketball next season, and if the front office can stack pieces around them through offseason deals, the Wizards could be fine off.

Wizards HC Brian Keefe said Anthony Davis and Trae Young are not expected to play again this season. They tried to ramp AD up, but ran out of time and Trae is behind AD in the process. — Chase Hughes (@chasedcsports) April 7, 2026

It may be essential for the Wizards to land a top pick if they wish to compete for a title in the near future, but at the very least, Washington is set up for playoff success in the coming seasons.

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