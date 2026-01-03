NBA Draft Prospects That Best Fit Wizards

The Washington Wizards’ current 9–24 record is a clear reflection that they are in a rebuilding state. Like every other rebuilding team, the ultimate goal in D.C. is bottoming out in hopes of securing a top draft prospect. Lucky for Washington, they have happened to bottom out at the perfect time, as the 2026 draft class is shaping up to be one of the best in recent memory.

Dec 31, 2025; Milwaukee, Wisconsin, USA; Washington Wizards forward Alexandre Sarr (20) drives for the basket against jMilwaukee Bucks center Myles Turner (3) during the third quarter at Fiserv Forum. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Hanisch-Imagn Images | Jeff Hanisch-Imagn Images

Although excitement is high, it’s important to remember how much fit factors into the success of young players at the next level. Too often, young guys enter the league in the wrong situation and have their development hindered as a result. The Wizards are in a position where they are one or two pieces away from being serious contenders for a playoff spot, making their selection in the upcoming class pivotal for their future success.

Despite having some recent success, Washington will likely still end up drafting toward the top of the class — giving them a real choice in who they select. Whether they land first overall or fall outside of the top five is up to the basketball gods, but even if they do drop, there will still be talent worth jumping on.

The Big Three

By now, most people who follow college basketball — or basketball in general — are aware of the supposed “big three” in the 2026 class. Although we are still months away from the draft, Darryn Peterson, AJ Dybantsa, and Cam Boozer have all but solidified themselves as the clear tier one of this class.

AJ Dybantsa Mid Season, 13 games in so far..



23.1 PPG (59%FG, 33% 3PT, 77% FTs)

7 RPG

4 APG

1.4 SPG



How we feeling, is he the best Freshman we’ve seen in the last 10 years??? pic.twitter.com/JGdijF8qLL — Frankie Vision (@Frankie_Vision) December 28, 2025

If the Wizards were to land any of the three, they would obviously be overjoyed. However, if Washington struck gold and landed the top overall pick, they would be faced with quite the dilemma. The Wizards are in a spot where they can start shifting their focus away from strictly best player available and more toward overall fit — but when you’re picking first, you still have to take the player at the top of your board.

Who that player ends up being is for Will Dawkins and the rest of the scouting department to decide, but landing any one of the three would be a massive win for D.C.

Best of the Rest

Knowing the Wizards’ luck as of late, they will likely find themselves outside of the top three on draft night and left with a choice from the second tier of prospects. In most situations, this wouldn’t be a bad thing, as any pick in the top ten is likely to return the value of a high-end contributor. However, in Washington’s case, they are still searching for a true game-changing number one option, leaving the field much smaller outside of the top three.

The most common name brought up when conversations about the second tier arise is UNC forward Caleb Wilson — and for good reason. The 6-foot-10, 215-pound freshman has displayed an advanced two-way skillset that mirrors stars of the past. He still has plenty of development ahead of him in terms of touch and decision-making, but he would still be a strong consolation prize.

Caleb Wilson becomes first freshman in UNC history with 6 straight 20+ point games 🔥



22 PTS | 16 REB | 6 AST pic.twitter.com/5YWmdrVG3A — B/R Hoops (@brhoops) December 31, 2025

As for positional needs, Washington could opt to go the point guard or center route to better complement their existing talent. Guards like Labaron Philon, Darius Acuff Jr., and Mikel Brown Jr. have emerged as high-potential lead guards, each of whom could make a real difference in the District.

In the frontcourt, Jayden Quaintance is a name that has burst onto the scene. His freakish athletic tools, paired with intriguing two-way upside, paint the picture of a player who could make an immediate impact at the next level.

Dec 31, 2025; Milwaukee, Wisconsin, USA; Washington Wizards guard Tre Johnson (12) shoots in front of a Happy New Years sign during the second quarter against the Milwaukee Bucks at Fiserv Forum. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Hanisch-Imagn Images | Jeff Hanisch-Imagn Images

Ultimately, who the Wizards select will depend on their lottery placement and overall draft philosophy. But if they land any of the players mentioned here, they will likely feel confident about the direction of the franchise.

