Three Wizards 2026 New Year's Resolutions

This past year was one that Washington Wizards fans want to forget about. 2025 brought the Wizards fanbase practically nothing but pain, from losing almost every night to players getting injured every week and not securing the first overall pick. The year was an ultimate blunder. 2026, though, could finally be the year of luck that the Wizards need.

The organization has multiple areas to improve and address in the new year. They could improve in 20 different regions, since that's how many they need to get better at. Instead, they should focus on three New Year's Resolutions, so it is easier to hit their goals.

Here are the three New Year's Resolutions for the Wizards in 2026.

Improve that Luck Somehow

There is an old Latin proverb that goes "Audentes Fortuna iuvat," which translates to "Fortune favors the bold." We have seen this with the NBA over the past few seasons in the lottery. The Wizards had some of the best odds of landing the first overall pick, but instead dropped to sixth. The teams that are jumping up, though? Well, they were all just a game or two away from the playoffs.

May 12, 2025; Chicago, Illinois, US; Rolando Blackman of the Dallas Mavericks poses with Mark Tatum NBA Deputy Commissioner after winning the the first pick during the 2025 NBA Draft Lottery at McCormick Place. Mandatory Credit: David Banks-Imagn Images | David Banks-Imagn Images

The Dallas Mavericks and the San Antonio Spurs each got the first and second overall picks in 2025. The Spurs had a better record than all the East lottery teams that did not make the playoffs, and the Mavericks were one win away from making the playoffs. Obviously, fortune does favor the bold, as both of those squads were selected first and second in the draft. The Wizards should do the same, as clearly, the less you tank, the better your luck.

No matter what, this organization needs to improve its luck either by being bold or by carryin' around a horseshoe. Will Dawkins may have eaten 12 grapes at midnight to improve his luck. This team just has to get lucky this year in the draft.

Develop as Much as Possible

This team is young and does not have many guys entering or exiting their primes. The leading older players are CJ McCollum, who is a prime trade candidate, and Khris Middleton. Both players are on expiring contracts, which also helps. After that, the veterans are Anthony Gill and Corey Kispert. Kispert, though, is only 26, so he has not even reached his prime yet. This means the young players should have as much time as possible to develop.

Tre Johnson has already taken a step this season, as his confidence keeps growing and growing each game. Alex Sarr is stepping up and looks like a potential All-Star. These two are just the tip of the iceberg, though. Kyshawn George also looks excellent, Bub Carrington has stepped up lately, and Bilal Coulibaly continues to look like a defensive menace.

Wizards forward/center Alex Sarr recorded his 150th career block with his last rejection.



Sarr becomes the fourth player in NBA history to record 150+ blocks and 100+ three-pointers prior to their 21st birthday, joining Eddie Griffin, Jaren Jackson Jr. & Victor Wembanyama.… — Wizards PR (@WizPRStats) December 30, 2025

Other players could really use the G-League to develop, like AJ Johnson, Will Riley, and Jamir Watkins. Still, 2026 should be a year focused on development for the Wizards.

Don't Overthink Anything

This could apply to the players and the front office. Wherever the teams pick lands, they cannot overthink who to draft. It should be simple: you take the best available player and figure out the rest later. This team desperately needs a superstar. Sure, Sarr could be that player, but there are multiple players in this upcoming draft with that kind of upside. So, instead of going for fit, they should draft whoever they think is best.

North Carolina Tar Heels freshman Caleb Wilson continues to impress #NBADraft



Last 6 Games:

▪️ 20.5 PTS | 12.7 REB | 2.5 AST | 2.0 BLK

▪️ 60.3 FG% (12.2A) | 40.0 3P% (0.8A) | 63.5 FT% (8.7A) pic.twitter.com/h3YAeIkYV9 — No Ceilings (@NoCeilingsNBA) December 31, 2025

The players should also not overthink; just play comfortably on the court. Take what is given to them, and play their style of basketball. It has worked well for Carringotn in the last few games, and other players could really model their mindset off of his. The more you think, the more mistakes you are going to make. The team should just play loose and have fun. That is when the Wiz Kids play their best basketball.

