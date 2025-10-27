One Play Wizards Must Master to Fix Challenges
The pick-and-roll is one of the simplest yet most effective plays in basketball. Despite its basic design, it remains the foundation of nearly every great NBA offense. For the Washington Wizards, mastering this play could be the key to unlocking their offensive potential, especially for their young stars, Bub Carrington and Alex Sarr.
The Art of the Pick-&-Roll
At its core, the pick and roll is about creating mismatches and forcing the defense to make quick, difficult decisions. This will open up the floor for Carrington, as he has struggled tremendously thus far this season in his new role as the starting point guard. Within the pick and roll, he will either have a wide-open jump shot, drive to the lane for an easy layup or lob for an easy layup or dunk for Sarr.
It’s a play that can be executed in many different ways, but its beauty lies in its simplicity and the ease with which it opens up high-percentage scoring opportunities. Another beauty of the pick and roll is that many teams may know it’s coming, as they may even expect it at times. However, once mastered, they have no way of stopping it.
Sarr’s athleticism and length make him the perfect player to run the pick and roll. His ability to roll hard to the rim draws defenders in, creating open looks not only for himself but also for the Wizards’ array of perimeter shooters. What helps Sarr within the pick-and-roll is his ability to stretch the floor. With that skillset in his game, that could open up the pick-and-pop play.
However, when he does decide to roll to the basket, that will draw a double team, and that’s when things really can get interesting for the offense of this team. The Wizards have so many players who can space the floor and make shots. With that being the case, defenses will be forced to pick their poison against the Wizards. Should they collapse on Sarr and leave shooters open, or stay home and allow Carrington and Sarr to feast inside?
Aiming to Repeat History
History has shown just how devastating a well-run pick and roll can be. Legendary duos like Kobe Bryant and Shaquille O’Neal with the Los Angeles Lakers or Steve Nash and Amar’e Stoudemire with the Phoenix Suns built championship-level offenses around it. Their success wasn’t built on complexity, but on chemistry, timing, and execution, which are all qualities the Wizards can cultivate with their young core. If Washington can master this art, it could elevate their offense from being stagnant to dynamic.
The pick and roll could become the cornerstone of the team's identity. The Wizards need to keep it simple. This has proven to be effective and nearly impossible to defend when run correctly. For Carrington and Sarr, it’s more than just a play; it’s the pathway to unlocking their full potential.
