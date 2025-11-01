Previewing Wizards' Matchup vs. Magic
The 1-4 Washington Wizards are slated to take on the 2-4 Orlando Magic on November 1 as they look to win their first home game of the 2025-26 season.
Orlando has had an up and down start to the season, beating a formidable Miami Heat opponent in their season opener, then dropping four in a row, followed with a bounce-back win versus the Charlotte Hornets. On paper, the Magic are a far more proven roster than the Wizards. However, Orlando has struggled to find their rhythm in this season, giving Washington a golden opportunity at stealing a win.
Star Power
Paolo Banchero and Fraz Wagner are a two-headed snake, leading the Magic night in and night out. Banchero is a physically imposing forward with the ability to take over games with his scoring prowess. He is capable of scoring from all three levels, along with initiating offense as a hub from the top of the key. Banchero has shown improvements in recent years in his playmaking ability, but still has a tendency to have tunnel vision, especially down the stretch of close games.
Wagner, on the other hand, is one of the more underrated players in the NBA today. His versatility allows head coach Jamahl Mosley to utilize him in a variety of lineups. Wagner has struggled to shoot from beyond the arc over the course of his career, which is a flaw that Washington could exploit. However, his playmaking ability in both transition, and the half court forces the defense to remain attentive on his whereabouts.
Dependable Supporting Cast
Orlando's supporting cast has propelled them to further success in recent years. The offseason acquisition of Desmond Bane only added to the already stacked group of role players. His shooting ability adds another layer to Orlando, providing floor spacing, to complement the attack first play styles of Banchero and Wagner.
Jalen Suggs is the team's starting point guard, providing the team with playmaking ability and elite perimeter defense. Suggs has battled injury throughout the start of the season, but is slated to play versus Washington. Wendell Carter Jr. is the team's starting center and one of their more underrated players. His floor spacing ability and physical nature forces opposing teams to keep an eye on him. Carter Jr. does struggle defensively, as his lack of length and athletic ability limits his overall value. Alex Sarr has proven the ability to take advantage of sub-par defensive bigs, so look for him to have another big game.
The Second Unit
Tyus Jones handles the teams backup guard duties and has thrived in that role. He doesn't turn the ball over and operates well in a variety of situations, making him an easy player to find playing time for. Anthony Black, Tristan Da Silva and Jonathan Isaac are all defensive specialists who can turn an ordinary game into a dog fight. Their ability to switch up and down lineups allow Orlando to play ultra aggressive when they are on the court together.
The Outlook
This Wizards-Magic matchup is squaring up to be a solid game. Both teams' poor records don't tell the story of their seasons, making this a bit more interesting than what meets the eye. Washington's high-powered offense meets the versatile defense of the Magic, turning an ordinary game into a somewhat interesting matchup.
Make sure you bookmark Washington Wizards on SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!