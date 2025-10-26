Wizards Second Year Player Eyeing All-Star Appearance
Kyshawn George has been absolutely on fire to start the 2025-26 NBA Season. The Washington Wizards' second-year forward is breaking out and making a case to win Most Improved Player. Recently, against the Dallas Mavericks, George scored a career-high 34 points. He also knocked down an impressive seven three-pointers in the contest. However, George may be eying something other than just winning Most Improved Player.
After the game, George was swarmed by the media. Many journalists asked what he did to prepare for this performance and whether he was doing anything differently on the court. However, one question piqued his interest. He was asked whether he would consider competing in the three-point contest this season if he keeps up these types of performances. He had a simple answer: "I don't see why not."
This is a simple answer, but it establishes confidence in his own ability. So far in the season, George is shooting 66.7 percent from behind the arc on 7.5 attempts per game. It is quite a small sample size, but it is hard not to pay attention to what he is doing on the court.
Not only do his stats show he can compete in the three-point contest, but he can even earn an All-Star selection. Right now, he is averaging a double-double — 27.5 points and 10 rebounds per game. Right now, he sits at 14th in the league for points per game. For rebounds, he is tied at 11th place. Then, for blocks, he is tied for 3rd in the league at 2.5 per game.
How Does George Stack Up in the East?
Amongst the Eastern Conference, he is fifth in points per game. Amongst forwards in the East, he is second, only behind Giannis Antetokounmpo. George is clearly one of the best players in his conference at the moment, and there is no reason why this cannot continue. Pretty soon, teams are going to have to start gameplanning for the young kid. If that happens, it opens up opportunities for Tre Johnson and Alex Sarr to shine, and it will also help George increase his assist numbers.
The bottom line is that Kyshawn George is here. The Key is looking unstoppable and might be someone the franchise turns to and builds around. The size of the Mavericks could not stop him, and the towering presence of Antetokounmpo could not either. He is just plain unstoppable and can win this team some games. If he can just keep up the 20-point performances, George will make the All-Star game.
